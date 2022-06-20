ENTERTAINMENT
Drake celebrates ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ release with back-to-back parties in Miami
Drake has been partying nonstop to celebrate the release of “Honestly, Nevermind.”
Just hours after dropping his seventh studio album Friday night, the rapper, 35, hit up Miami hotspot Gala to kick off the celebrations.
A source told Page Six that Drake arrived around 1 a.m. with a small crew – who were all decked out in his new merch – and partied until 5 a.m.
Notable guests in attendance included DJ Khaled, Miami Heat star P.J. Tucker and director Michael Bay, who was spotted taking several tequila shots with the “One Dance” rapper.
“[Drake] was drinking passionfruit Ondas on ice all night,” an eyewitness told us, adding that he made sure to “greet and talk to” all of his guests at the private party.
“Drake’s DJ played songs from the new album in addition to old favorites. It was all Drake songs all night long and the crowd loved it, including Drake, who was dancing in front of the DJ booth most of the night.”
We’re told the club was at capacity Friday night, as approximately 300 guests were invited to the fête honoring Drake.
“It felt like Drake was hosting a private party in his own living room. He was walking around the room, holding court like it was his place,” the eyewitness added. “He was very comfortable and the vibe in the room was laidback and fun.”
The rapper then took the celebrations to celebrity hotspot Prime 112 on Saturday, where we’re told he shut down the busy restaurant bar. Sources told us he had the entire area reserved for him and his friends to eat and drink.
“Everyone at the restaurant was trying to get a glimpse of Drake. The team at the bar was very happy to have him back as he and his friends are always so nice while they are there,” a source told us.
“While the restaurant was packed with people waiting to be seated, Drake found time to make a young fan’s day as he posed for a picture with him and signed his shirt. The family was extremely grateful that Drake did that for their kid.”
According to our source, Drake also signed the establishment’s guest book right before he left, writing, “June 18. Honestly NVM. you gotta see the space not the square.”
The Toronto, Canada, native also stopped by Sexy Fish Miami on Saturday night with a group of 20 friends.
A source told us that the party crew, which included Drake’s pal DJ Carnage, dined on opulent sushi, seafood platters and cocktails.
Later, Drake headed to Miami’s STORY nightclub for a bash hosted by DJ Khaled. In addition to the rapper’s latest album release, they were also celebrating OVO Chubbs’ birthday, partying the night away with bottles of Ace of Spades and 1942.
ENTERTAINMENT
Davido begins North America tour with New York concert
Superstar musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has kicked off his much anticipated North America tour.
The tour, which was scheduled to hold in five cities, began with a concert in New York on Thursday night.
Davido got the fans buzzing with excitement with his energetic performance during the Brooklyn concert, which marked the kick off of his tour.
During the concert, the superstar performed his all time hits including See Gobe, Dami Duro, and FIA.
The singer, who hails from Osun State, also brought his cultural heritage to New York as a caricature of the Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove was at the stage of the concert.
After the concert, the singer had an After Party at Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.
The North America tour tagged, ‘We rise by lifting others tour’, is scheduled to hold at five cities including New York, Toronto, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles.
Fans hail Davido for New York concert
Some fans and attendees have taken to Twitter to hail the singer for pulling off the concert in New York.
A tweep, @buddyankie said, “Only Davido would make you scream on top of your voice at his concerts and tours.
Serving us evergreen classics at his ongoing #WRBLOTOUR in New York City tonight. @davido is the 001 of Afrobeat worldwide.”
An attendee at the concert, @bunmiog_, tweeted, “Davido’s concert was a vibe. I danced so hard. I was sweating.”
“That was a good ass concert, OBO you did great @davido,” @fisayooxo tweeted.
ENTERTAINMENT
Taylor Swift surprises fans with performance at Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift loves nothing more than keeping her fans on their toes.
At Saturday’s Tribeca Film Festival screening of “All Too Well: The Short Film,” the musical multi-hyphenate was slated to speak with director Mike Mills about her foray into filmmaking (she directed, wrote, produced and stars in the clip) — but surprised guests by ending the afternoon with a live acoustic performance.
After mentioning that her conversation with Mills had run long, Swift asked the crowd, “Do you have an extra 10 minutes?” She then launched into the extended version of “All Too Well” featured on last year’s “Red (Taylor’s Version),” to rapturous response.
It wasn’t the only surprise the 32-year-old Grammy winner had up her sleeve for the “Storytellers: Taylor Swift” event at the Beacon Theatre; after discussing the concept and creative approach behind her short film, Swift invited its stars, Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, to join her onstage. (Famous friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were among those in the audience.)
“He’s not a monster, he’s just a narcissistic, egotistical child,” O’Brien said of his character, the piece’s antagonist (widely rumored to be based on Swift’s ex Jake Gyllenhaal).
Swift praised the “Teen Wolf” actor for bringing the “electric charisma that his character needed to be able to get away with all the gaslighting,” and hailed Sink as “so talented,” saying she was “clutching [her] chest” while watching the “Stranger Things” star’s scenes from behind the camera.
“I wanted it to feel like them falling together was inevitable and like them falling apart was just as inevitable,” she said of the film’s central couple.
And there’s good news for fans of Swift’s directorial turn; asked by Mills whether she’d consider tackling a full-length movie next, she responded, “I would love to.”
To coincide with her Tribeca Film Festival event, the star also dropped a new 11-and-a-half-minute “Short Film” version of “All Too Well” on streaming services Saturday.
ENTERTAINMENT
INEC, EU organise free concert in Lagos admission by PVC
The European Union (EU) has partnered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to organise the second edition of ‘Youth Votes Count’, a free music concert to encourage more youths to register and vote in the 2023 general elections.
The organisers emphasised the need for younger people to be actively involved in the political processes, saying this would bridge the gap of voter apathy in the country.
Speaking about the project, Project Manager at EU, Mrs. Olaolu Olawunmi, said the concert would take place at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos on Saturday, June 11, by 10 a.m. and the only gate pass needed is the Personal Voter Card (PVC) or Temporary Voter Card (TVC).
‘Youth Vote Count’ initiative is a non-partisan campaign, funded by the EU and was launched in 2018 with the sole objective of getting young people to participate more in the electoral process.
Olawunmi lamented that there is disconnect between the younger generation and political processes, saying that this is as a result of high degree of distrust in the electoral processes.
She said: “This has been a long time in planning and we are very happy that we are at a stage where we are implementing the plan and looking towards a successful conclusion. It has taken a lot of teamwork to get to where we are today and we agreed that the electoral process would be inclusive, transparent and efficient and that there are efforts to ensure that the process is continuously improved.
“The ‘Youth Vote Count’ is a non partisan campaign that was launched in 2018 with the sole objective of getting young people to participate more in the electoral process. The population of young people in this country is huge but that has not translated to an effective participation in the electoral process. We want to get young Nigerians to get involved.
“We know that there is a high level of voter apathy and the reason people don’t want to engage is because they don’t believe that the system would work for them. They don’t believe that how they cast their votes would influence the kind of leaders that we would get at the end of the day.
“Even if you decide not to engage, it is a decision that would affect the political process, so why not lend your voice? This is the message that the Youth Vote Count is trying to pass across,” she said.
Also speaking at the press conference, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Olusegun Agbaje, hinted that there is no plan to extend the date of Continuous Voters Registration (CVR), while urging the youths to get their PVCs.
Agbaje assured that the commission is working hard to ensure that all votes count, adding that to make the process easier, the commission brought 50 capturing machines from Abuja and added more polling units to Lagos.
He said, “We wanted to bring the youths together, talk with them so that they can know that their votes would count in the general election and they have up to the end of June 30 when the exercise would have been completed.
“The CVR would end on June 30 and the commission does not have any intention of extending the date any further and that is why the EU has partnered with INEC to ensure that we bring as many on board as we can get among the youths, particularly in Lagos State.
“What we are doing here today is not going to be limited to Lagos State alone, it will be done in all parts of the federation. We are only kick starting from here. Those who want to transfer their PVC to a closer polling unit, those whose PVCs are damaged all came here.
“Last year, the commission improved the number of polling units that we have in Lagos State but many of them have not been properly populated. It would be too bad if we go for election and the commission has to be printing ballot papers and there won’t be voters.
“I have told the European Union that every week we usually capture about 25,000 every week. About 50 machines have been brought from Abuja and they are working perfectly and in good use.
“I wish to sincerely thank the EU for their support to ensure we have a very successful outcome. The EU has spent a lot of money to organise the concert and we don’t want it to go to waste. We want everyone to come and watch the show, which is free. The only gate fee you need to show is your PVC or Temporary Voters Card,” he said.
Some of the artists expected are Kizz Daniel, who will headline the show, MI, Teni the Entertainer, Tubaba, Falz, Patoranking, Mayorkun, Omawunmi and actors like Chioma Chukwuka, Mr. Macaroni, among others.
