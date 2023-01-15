DPO slumps, dies inside his office in Lagos

Lagos State Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Seme Police Division, CSP Salami Mojeed, Tuesday reportedly slumped and died in his office.

The deceased is said to have complained of headache and visited the hospital on the same day. But was still feeling unwell after his return.

It was reported the DPO instructed his orderly to inform the Divisional Crime Officer, DCO, to come to his office, as he wanted to leave but not without handing over official proceedings to the DCO.

The orderly, however, returned to meet him on the floor, gasping for breath. He was later confirmed dead by Badagry General Hospital where he was rushed to.

Confirming the incident in a tweet on Friday, the Lagos State Police spokesman SP Benjamin Hundeyin, announced the DPO’s passage.

He said, ”We regret to announce the death (while in service) of SP Salami Mojeed, DPO of Seme Division, which occurred on Tuesday, 10 of January 2023, following a brief illness. He has since been buried in his home town of Ede, Osun State. May Allah grant him aljannah firdaus. Amin.”