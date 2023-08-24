Thursday, August 24, 2023
Dozens feared killed, others trapped as Abuja high-rise building collapses

Dozens feared killed, others trapped as Abuja high-rise building collapses

A multi-storey building collapsed at Lagos Street in Garki, Abuja killing about 37 people while many others are trapped on Wednesday.

An eyewitness who was at the scene confirmed that the building housed many apartments, while the ground floor was full of shops.

He said the building collapsed during the downpour which started around 11 pm on Wednesday.

According to him, “There was wailing all over the place after the building collapsed. Dozens of people are either dead or trapped as the building is fully occupied.

“It was a scene of helplessness with people screaming and going helter-skelter, while the heavy rain continues,” he added.

As of the time of filing this report, officials of emergency agencies were yet to arrive at the scene of the incident.

