Dowen College: Police interrogate key suspects in Sylvester Oromoni’s death
The police command in Lagos has interrogated three Dowen College students over the torture and eventual death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of the school.
Police commissioner Hakeem Odumosu disclosed this to Channels TV on Tuesday but did not reveal the identities of the three students.
Mr Odumosu stated that the suspects were cooperating with the police in their investigations, adding that efforts are in place for a post-mortem examination of the remains.
Before his death, master Oromoni had disclosed to his family that five students of the college tortured and forced him to drink a chemical substance for refusing to join a secret cult.
Last week, the father of the deceased, Sylvester Oromoni, alleged that the parents of students responsible for torturing his son were on the move to fly them out of the country.
“The parents of the boys are wealthy. They withdrew them. The school called the parents to pick their wards; interviewed them. Some of the parents are planning to fly the children out of the country,” Mr Oromoni had disclosed.
In contrast, the school management claimed that the deceased pupil died due to injuries sustained while playing football.
Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer accuses DSS of disobeying court orders granting the IPOB leader change of clothing
Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lead counsel for the embattled Indigenous People of Biafra leader , Nnandi Kanu has accused the Department of State Services disobeying court orders granting Kanu maximum comfort in detention, change of clothing, amongst others.
Ejiofor in a statement on Tuesday, kicked that the detaining agency has “unrepentantly continued to treat the orders of the court with greatest disdain”.
Recall that Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja had on December 2, 2021 ordered that the secessionist leader should not be discriminated against in the custody of the DSS.
The presiding judge had also ordered that Kanu be given maximum comfort possible in detention, be allowed a change of clothing, be allowed free practice of his Jewish faith including access to his Jewish religious materials, allowed to receive any visitor of his choice, and allowed to mingle freely with other inmates in DSS custody.
Howver, Ejiofor said he visited Kanu in DSS custody on Monday, saying that despite the orders made by the court on December 2, 2021, the DSS flouted and ignored the court orders.
The statement was titled, ‘Update On Today’s Visit To Our Indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu At The Headquarters Of The Department Of State Services (DSS) Abuja’.
It reads: “We were informed by our client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu that none of the pronouncement made by the Court on the 2nd of December 2021 has been obeyed by the lawless DSS. They have unrepentantly continued to treat the Orders of the Court with greatest disdain.
“Our client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu further informed us that he had not eaten anything since Sunday, apparently being punished because we dared to complain to the court about the harsh condition under which he is being held in custody. But, very, unfortunately, this should be the height of their reckless affront to the orders of court.
“At the time Her Lordship made these far-reaching orders in open court, I did not mince words in bringing to the attention of the court that the operatives of the DSS will flout these orders, pursuant to which the court specifically directed me to come back to her with these facts if her order is flouted by the detaining authority.”
He said the legal team of the IPOB leader would be approaching the court immediately with the development, which he described as “totally unacceptable, grossly condemnable, and intolerable.”
Ejiofor insisted that Kanu has not been convicted for committing any crime and he is still presumed innocent of every allegation against him.
“The detaining authority (DSS) is an Agency clearly established by instrumentality of the laws and should operate within the confines of the same laws establishing them, and should not be seen as a lawless entity, which unfortunately is what they represent in practice,” he said.
Timothy Adegoke’s Murder: Court denies Adedoyin bail
A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday denied the detained founder of Oduduwa University, Ile-Ife, Dr. Ramon Adegoke Adedoyin bail.
Adedoyin is currently being detained in respect to the death of Timothy Adegoke, a Master’s student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, who lodged at Adedoyin’s Hilton Hotel and Resort.
Adegoke was in Osun State to sit for an exam at the OAU Distance Learning Centre, Moro campus, when he was declared missing on November 7.
Adegoke’s body was discovered after some suspects, including workers at the hotel, were arrested by the police for questioning.
Adedoyin was subsequently arrested and is currently being detained by the Osun State Police Command
Adedoyin had, in an ex-parte motion, filed along with a fundamental rights enforcement suit prayed the court to admit him to bail pending the conclusion of investigation by the police or pending the determination of his fundamental rights suit.
On the alternative, he asked that he be allowed access to quality medical facilities of his choice pending the conclusion of police’s investigation and his possible arraignment.
Ruling after listening to Kunle Adegoke (SAN), who led a team of lawyers for Adedoyin, Justice Inyang Ekwo declined to grant any of the prayers.
Instead, Justice Ekwo ordered Adedoyin to serve the motion and other processes in the case on the sole respondent – the Inspector General of Police (IGP) – and adjourned till December 9 for hearing.
You’ll hear from us in 24 hrs, ASUU tells Nigerians
As ultimatum given by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to the government to implement its demands or face another round of industrial action ended on Sunday, the former has said Nigerians will know its position within 24 hours.
ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke said the union would declare its position shortly after consultations with branches had been made.
He said the meeting held by the principal officers on Sunday resolved to proceed on consultation with branches as prescribed by ASUU’s laid-down rule, after which a position would be taken.
The consultation which he said was ongoing, would be through within the next twenty-four hours, after which the union would come out with its position.
On the outcome of the meeting the union held Sunday, Osodeke said: “It is the principal officers that met yesterday (Sunday).
“Following our procedures, we are going to the branches to consult them and then we will come to take final decision.”
On how long it would take the union to come out with its position, he said: “Immediately, you will hear from them today (yesterday).”
Recall that the ultimatum given by the union for government to accede to its demands or face another round of strike ended on Sunday.
