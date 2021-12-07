breaking
Dowen College: Family demands coroner inquest into son’s death
The family of Sylvester Oromoni (Junior), a pupil of the Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, who died under controversial circumstances, has demanded a coroner inquest into his death.
The news of Sylvester’s death went viral last Wednesday following a social media post by his cousin, Perry Oromoni, who alleged that some senior pupils of the college beat up the 12-year-old boy in his hostel because he refused to join a cult.
But the school denied the claim, stating that the boy complained of leg pains following an injury he sustained while playing football.
The state government, on Friday, ordered the indefinite closure of the school pending the outcome of an investigation into the matter.
Officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Education stormed the school in the early hours of Sunday and sealed the premises.
The Falana and Falana Chambers, on behalf of the family, petitioned the chief coroner of Lagos State on Monday, demanding an inquest into the death.
The petition read in part, “We have been briefed by the family of the late Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, who died from the injuries he allegedly sustained from the beating by his colleagues who wanted him to join their cult.
“Given the needless death of Sylvester Oromoni, we are compelled to request you to use your good offices to cause a coroner’s inquest to be conducted into the cause of death of this young and promising boy and make appropriate recommendations pursuant to Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner’s Law 2007, which provides that an inquest shall hold whenever a coroner is informed that the death of a deceased person within his coroner district is as a result of a death in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation.”
You’ll hear from us in 24 hrs, ASUU tells Nigerians
As ultimatum given by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to the government to implement its demands or face another round of industrial action ended on Sunday, the former has said Nigerians will know its position within 24 hours.
ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke said the union would declare its position shortly after consultations with branches had been made.
He said the meeting held by the principal officers on Sunday resolved to proceed on consultation with branches as prescribed by ASUU’s laid-down rule, after which a position would be taken.
The consultation which he said was ongoing, would be through within the next twenty-four hours, after which the union would come out with its position.
On the outcome of the meeting the union held Sunday, Osodeke said: “It is the principal officers that met yesterday (Sunday).
“Following our procedures, we are going to the branches to consult them and then we will come to take final decision.”
On how long it would take the union to come out with its position, he said: “Immediately, you will hear from them today (yesterday).”
Recall that the ultimatum given by the union for government to accede to its demands or face another round of strike ended on Sunday.
Sowore accuses security agents of mobilising thugs to attack him in court
Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has accused security agents of mobilising thugs with the intention of attacking him at the Court of Appeal on Tuesday in order to prevent him from attending his court case.
Sowore, who said he was attacked by hoodlums bearing dangerous weapons on two different occasions, also accused security agents of looking on while the attack lasted.
The activist added that efforts to get justice on the matter proved abortive.
This was contained in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari , signed by Sowore’s lawyer, Tope Temokun, on Monday.
The letter read in part, “On Tuesday, October 21, 2021, while our client was on the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja to observe and witness the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, he was attacked by some men, armed with petrol bombs and other lethal weapons, who alighted, with no caution, from a vehicle with registration number BWR 812 KM that had conveyed them down to the court.
“Our client informed us that he was in the middle of officers of the Nigeria Police Force and operatives of the DSS on the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja, when these suspected sponsored thugs launched the attack on him.
“Following this incident, petitions dated October 25, 2021 and October 29, 2021 were submitted to the Police Service Commission and the Inspector-General of Police on October 28, 2021 and October 29 respectively complaining about this incident and the complicity of the security agents particularly the police officers present at the scene, led by one CSP Abdullahi Hassan, the DPO of the Federal Secretariat Police Station, Abuja.”
He noted that copies of the petitions were sent to Amb. Mary Beth Leonard, United States Ambassador to Nigeria and Ambassador Keti Karlsen, the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria.
According to the letter, while the Police Service Commission has not responded to the petition, an invitation was sent to Sowore from the IGP X-Squad Abuja that the IG had directed that the petition be investigated.
“On November 22, 2021 we were at the office of the IGP X-Squad where our client, Mr. Omoyele Sowore gave his statement to the police on the attack on him at the court premises and the complicity of the security agents present.
“While investigation on this serious matter is supposed to be ongoing or believed to be ongoing, our client briefed us that on December 2, 2021, armed thugs wielding dangerous weapons attacked him on the premises of the Federal High Court Abuja and damaged his vehicle while he narrowly escaped being assassinated by these thugs he believed were mobilized to the court by the DSS working in collusion with some police units,” the letter read.
Sowore’s lawyer said his client would be going to court on Tuesday to challenge the stringent bail conditions given to him by the Federal High Court.
He, however, said, “Information at our client’s disposal this minute is that the security agents have mobilised thugs to be conveyed to the Court of Appeal tomorrow to attack him to prevent him from having his day in court.
Omicron: Travellers stranded in Lagos, Abuja airports
Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19 pandemic, is taking its toll on the aviation sector in the country.
Due to the global alert, measures by the United Kingdom, United States and Canada to curtail its spread have drastically affected international flight schedules, thereby creating discomfort for passengers.
Many UK- bound passengers were stranded at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Sunday.
Shortly after the flight cancellation, the British High Commission announced its decision to put on hold visitor visa applications from red list countries, including Nigeria.
The commission however, explained that from 4 am today, only British and Irish nationals and residents travelling from Nigeria would be allowed into the country.
The commission also said they must isolate in a government-managed quarantine hotel.
However, the Federal Government expressed displeasure at its red listing by the United Kingdom government.
Canada also introduced new guidelines, including the rejection of results of molecular COVID-19 tests done in Nigeria and nine other African countries.
The U.S. said air passengers boarding a flight from a foreign country to any of its airports must get a COVID-19 viral test, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, no more than one day before travel.
Virgin and British Airways are the biggest airlines carrying passengers on the Nigeria-London route. They carry on daily basis between 250 to 300n passengers daily.
A return ticket on any of the airline costs about N1 million, especially at this period of the year when not a few Nigerians had planned to reunite with their loved ones during the yuletide.
The flight suspension will lead to huge economic loss to the airlines should the restriction is sustained.
Nigeria, which had recorded three Omicron cases as of yesterday, had on Friday unveiled modified travel guidelines. The United Kingdom has recorded 86 cases of the new variant while in the US, 15 states are said to have also been hit.
Travel chiefs are however, furious over the new restrictions.
Although, British Airways (BA) did not operate its inbound flight from London to Lagos, it announced yesterday the cancellation of flights from Lagos into London Heathrow, citing operational reasons
Sources at the MMIA told The Nation that it had to do with the implementation of the travel ban by UK authorities.
Many passengers who had turned up at the airport for check-in procedures were disappointed as the BA counters were virtually empty.
Some workers informed the distraught passengers that the flight into the UK had been rescheduled.
Some passengers who sought clarification for the sudden twist of events were handed flyers signed by the BA Customer Service Duty Manager, Nwanorue Alexander.
One of the flyers reads: “We would like to inform you of a change to the departure time of your flight BA 074 on December 5, 2021, to London Heathrow. We have had to make this adjustment to our schedule due to operational reasons…
“We are sorry for the change to your travel plans. Please, be rest assured that we will do everything we can to help.If you need additional help, please, speak to a member of our team at Lagos Airport.”
An immigration source attributed the glitch in travel to the new rules set by the UK government for admitting other nations into the country.
Scores of passengers at the airport expressed displeasure over the development, saying it would force them to review their travel plans.
There were however, long queues of passengers travelling out of the country through Turkish Airlines, African World Airlines, Air France, Qatar Airways, Delta Airlines, and United Airlines.
In Abuja, passengers who also stormed the NAIA were left dejected.
An official of the airport blamed it on overbooking.
He said: “They said the rules will take effect from tomorrow (today). So, some people wanted to beat the deadline by going today (yesterday), but BA could not take all of them. So, there are a lot of them that they could not take and that is why they are stranded.”
Another official in the security department said: “Most of them are stranded because the flight they booked was overbooked and the airline had to give preference to those who booked them first.
“Some people stormed the airport to change their travel plans because the new travel protocol from the UK is unfortunately not in favour of Nigerians.
“The protocol is expected to take effect from Monday(today) and in a bid to beat the protocol, we noticed people rushed to the airport in an attempt to reschedule their flight for Sunday(yesterday) but the airline was overbooked and it could not carry beyond its capacity.
“So, the rush witnessed at the airport is because people don’t want to be caught in the web of the new protocol introduced by the UK due to the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.”
In a statement yesterday, the British High Commission said the suspension of processing visitor visa applications in Nigeria will continue until the travel ban is lifted.
The statement reads:”To support the UK Government’s aim to protect public health from COVID-19 and associated variants of concern (VOC), UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) will pause making decisions on visitor visa applications in all red list countries, including Nigeria until travel restrictions are lifted
“Visit visas cover travel to the UK for tourism, visiting family and friends, undertaking short-term business activities (for example, attending meetings), undertaking short-term studies (under 6 months), taking part in research or exchange programmes as an academic, medical reason (for example, receiving private medical treatment).
“If you apply for a visit visa in a red list country and you meet the UK Immigration Rules, your application will be paused. You will not receive a decision on your visit visa application whilst red list travel restrictions remain in place.
“You will not be able to request a refund of your visa fee once you have given your biometrics at a Visa Application Centre (VAC). If you already hold a valid visit visa and are intending to travel to England as a visitor from a red list country, you will not be allowed to enter.
“Separate guidance is available for travellers entering Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Use https://www.gov.uk/uk-border-control and https://www.gov.uk/guidance/red-list-of-countries-and-territories.”
The commission also said visas or entry permits from red list countries will only be issued where there are compelling and compassionate circumstances.
It added: “There are only very limited exemptions to travel and entry requirements for critical workers and medical and compassionate cases,” the statement reads.
“If you have submitted a visit visa application and you do not wish to withdraw, we will continue to hold your application.
“If you choose to continue with your visa application, you will not
