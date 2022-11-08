Dow rises as investors look ahead to midterm election results

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Tuesday as investors awaited the results of the U.S. midterm elections, which could affect future levels of government spending and regulation.

The Dow gained 160 points, or 0.5%, after rallying more than 500 points earlier in the day. The S&P 500 was little changed. The Nasdaq Composite was 0.3% lower. The Dow is on pace for its third straight positive day.

Stocks came off their highs amid a broader sell off in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin dropped 15% Tuesday after the two biggest crypto exchanges in the world, Binance and FTX, came to a merger agreement to fix the latest “liquidity crunch.”

Market participants are expecting Republicans to take back the House of Representatives and possibly win the Senate as well when results start rolling in Tuesday night. Investors tend to like the notion of gridlock in Washington with a divided Congress and President because it will limit government spending, new taxes and regulations.

“If we have a gridlock, that will probably be the best thing that could happen for the market. The markets usually do very well when that happens,” said The Wealth Alliance’s Seth Cohan.

Overall, history shows markets tend to gain into year-end and up to 12 months following midterm elections as investors are relieved to get some clarity on future policy. One wild card would be if multiple races that could determine control of Congress are too close to call, an outcome that could weigh on markets Wednesday.

“The financial market reaction to a Republican win should be muted, as the House outcome is already widely expected, and the Senate outcome makes less of a difference to policy outcomes if Republicans control the House,” Goldman Sachs’ Jan Hatzius wrote in a Monday note.

“A surprise Democratic win in the House and Senate would likely weigh on equities, as market participants might expect additional corporate tax increases,” Hatzius added.

Eight out of 11 sectors in the S&P 500 were trading in positive territory. Materials and real estate were the two leading sectors, up 1.7% and 0.9%, respectively.

SolarEdge Technologies was the leading outperformer in the broader market index, up more than 18% after reporting record revenue in its most recent quarter. Elsewhere, shares of Kohl’s jumped more than 10% after the department store chain announced the departure of its CEO next month.

Meanwhile, shares of Lyft dropped 21% on disappointing quarterly results. Take-Two Interactive

and Tripadvisor slumped 12% and 17%, respectively, after reporting earnings.