DOORT CDA visits Akinpelu DPO, pledges support

Executive members of the DOORT Community Development Association (CDA) in Oshodi/Isolo Local government of Lagos State on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to CSP Yakubu Luka, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Akinpelu Police Station.

The DOORT delegation, which was led by the Vice Chairman of the association, Mr. Abayomi James, comprised the Secretary, Lekan Oladeinde, Financial Secretary, Alhaji Jamiu Abiodun and Mr. Soji Makinde (Welfare Officer) .

Speaking during the visit, Mr. James said the visit was to seek the DPO’s support and cooperation in the fight against crime in the community.

The Vice Chairman said the CDA will complement the police at all times to bring the rate of crime in the area to the barest minimum.

Corroborating his Vice Chairman, Mr. Oladeinde said the visit was also to encourage the DPO to sustain the fight against criminality in DOORT CDA and its environs.

Responding, CSP Yakubu thanked members of the DOORT community for identifying with the police .

He tasked residents of the community to provide useful information to enable police nib crime in the bud and ensure maximum security in DOORT CDA and its environs.

“All you need do is call us any time you suspect people of questionable character around your area, the DPO said.

He enjoined residents of DOORT CDA to embrace peace and be security conscious.

He urged residents to refrain from any anti-social behaviours that might lead to lawlessness as the police will not tolerate any activity that might disrupt the peace of communities under his jurisdiction.

He also advised parents to talk to their children or relatives living under their care not to involve in any unlawful activities during the festive periods of Christmas and New Year.

The DPO said crime rate has reduced drastically in Oshodi and environs. He enjoined the residents to continue to partner with police at all times.

He urged community members to pay their security levies.

The DPO promised to reciprocate the visit with a meeting with all residents of the community on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

