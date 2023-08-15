DOORT CDA inaugurates new Exco tomorrow

Residents of DOORT Community Development Association (CDA) in Oshodi/Isolo local government area of Lagos State will on Wednesday, August 16, inaugurate their fourth executive to direct affairs of the CDA in the next two years.

The CDA, which derives its name from the first letters of the five streets making up the association is one of the most vibrant in Oshodi.

The five streets are Daodu, Olowokere, Oyegoke, Rufai and Titilayo.

The new exco members were elected on Tuesday following the dissolution of the former Excos of CDAs and Community Development Committees (CDCs) across the state on August 2.

The team is chaired by Mr Maruf Yusuf, a grassroot mobilizer.

They new exco will be inaugurated by Head of Department of Agric, Oshodi/Isolo local government by 10am.