Don’t throw away your eggshells-
Whether you love them hard or soft boiled, scrambled or sunny side up, many of you peel off the eggshells before eating your cooked egg.
While you might find this weird and surprising, there a lot of benefits to keeping your eggshells.
According to Health-line and the Taste of Home magazines, these are the reason you shouldn’t throw away your eggshells:
1. Eggshell Powder Is an Effective Calcium Supplement
Eggshells consist of calcium carbonate, along with small amounts of protein and other organic compounds. Calcium carbonate is the most common form of calcium in nature, making up seashells, coral reefs and limestone. It is also the cheapest and most widely available form of calcium in supplements.
2. They Reduce The Risk of Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis is a health condition characterised by weak bones and an increased risk of bone fractures. In 2010, it affected an estimated 54 million older Americans. Old age is one of the strongest risk factors for osteoporosis, but inadequate calcium intake may also contribute to bone loss and osteoporosis over time. If your diet is lacking calcium, taking supplements may help you reach your daily requirements. Eggshell powder is a cheap option.
3. They Fertilise the Garden
Improve the garden with help from your breakfast. Rinse and remove the clear inner membrane of eggshells. Store dry eggshells in a large, secure container. Then you can load up on eggshells again. Once the spring temperatures soften the soil, you can sprinkle and mix the ground eggshells you’ve been saving into your garden for a great source of calcium carbonate for the soil.
5 lies we need to stop teaching girls about sex
1. The first time is going to hurt — a lot.
Much of the pain young women are taught to expect during their first sexual experience actually comes from increased muscle tension due to nervousness. Blood usually comes from vaginal tissue tearing due to lack of lubrication and, ahem, inexperienced love making — not the hymen breaking. It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy, really; maybe if we stop telling girls to be terrified of the excruciating pain of their first time, things would be a little more comfortable for everyone.
2.If someone buys you something, you owe him or her sex.
It doesn’t matter if it’s a drink or a diamond necklace: You never “owe” someone sex. Ever.
3.Too much sex will stretch you out.
Nothing like the old “hot dog down a hallway” analogy to scare young women away from safe, consensual promiscuity. The truth is, women differ in size just like men do. The vagina is like a rubber band, and unless you’re regularly getting down with fire hose, you should be fine.
Similarly, having a baby will not “ruin” your vagina. Many women report feeling different down there after childbirth (the post-baby healing process depends on a variety of factors like age, the size of the baby and your commitment to Kegels), but we should really be teaching girls to accept their differences as normal and natural — not as new-found flaws.
4. Women don’t think about sex very much.
Many sexologists have arrived at the same conclusion: Women want sex just as much as men. This isn’t some new trend, either; science is just learning to ask the right questions about female desire.
So why does this myth of the undersexed female persist? It certainly doesn’t help that women often are taught that thinking about sex is boyish or juvenile. Entertainment media also frequently likes to portray women as the more responsible party in a relationship (think: nagging wife, childish husband).
The flip side of this thinking is the idea that “real” men should always have a voracious sexual appetite. But the saying “men think about sex every seven seconds” is just not true. Society’s focus on young men’s libido has created a sort of caricature of male sexuality, one that treats an occasional lack of desire or displays of emotion as not being masculine enough. And that’s not fair to them, either.
5. Women don’t like casual sex.
Not only do women want sex, but as journalist Daniel Bergner points out in What Do Women Want? Adventures in the Science of Female Desire, their desire is “not, for the most part, sparked or sustained by emotional intimacy and safety.” This means that, contrary to popular belief, women can most definitely have sex without getting emotionally attached. Studies of sexual desire have actually shown that plenty of ladies want casual sex more than the average guy, and many guys want it less than the average lady.
Much of this desire appears to be socially conditioned, anyway: Gendered differences in desire have been shown to diminish over time with more progressive generations, in countries with more equitable distributions of power and when the perceived stigma of being slut-shamed is controlled for in female subjects.
Moral of the story? It’s a personal preference, and blanket generalizations aren’t helping anyone.
Women from these countries are great in bed
According to the American-Grit magazine, these are the women who are great in bed in the world:
1. Finland
According to a study by Victoria Milan, 79% of Finish women confessed to having a high sex drive and 30% of them said they had a very high sex drive which bordered on nymphomania.
2. Sweden
The Swedish ranked second in the study with 78%. Sweden also had the highest percentage (39%) of women who said they enjoyed sex too much.
3. Denmark
It is no surprise that 76% of Danish women considered themselves to have a high sex drive since another Victoria Milan study showed they were also the most likely women to have sex on the first date.
4. Norway
According to the study, Norway tied with Denmark at 76%. The only difference between the two Scandinavian countries is that a slightly higher percentage of Norwegian women (35%) admitted to having a very high sex drive than Danish women (34%). The Victoria Milan study also linked high sex drive to higher standards of living.
5. Ireland
Irish women are typically confident and have bold personalities. It seems they match those traits with an equally high sex drive as 75% of Irish women who responded to the study admitted they had a high sex drive. A further 26% said they believed they had an above average sex drive.
Men from these countries are great in bed!
There are men who perform better than others in the bedroom.
According to a new survey, Australian men are the best in the world when it comes to getting down and dirty between the sheets.
Closely behind is, yes, South Africa and the United States.
Online dating site Saucy Dates asked 22 753 of its straight members from around the world to rank the last person they slept with from zero to 10, with zero being the worst ever and 10 being the best ever.
Then they were asked to reveal which country their lover had came from.
Men in Australia, South Africa, and the United States scored the highest, with an average of eight out of 10.
According to Evoke magazine, these are the top 10 men in the world who are great in bed out of 10:
1. Australia 8/10
2. South Africa 8/10
3. United States 8/10
4. Canada 7/10
5. France 7/10
6. Germany 7/10
7. India 7/10
8. Italy 7/10
9. Spain 7/10
10. UK 6/10
