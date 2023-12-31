President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio has congratulated Nigerians for making it to the New Year, advising them to renew their faith in Nigeria, saying the country will be better in 2024.

In a New Year message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio expressed optimism that, with the current administration, “Nigeria is on course to regain its enviable place in the comity of nations.”

He said: “I wish to use the occasion of this New Year to congratulate our countrymen and women for successfully stepping into 2024. I wish to reassure you that things will turn for the better in 2024. Keep believing in us and we shall surely deliver on our promises.

“The executive arm of government and indeed members of the National Assembly are not oblivious to the sacrifices you are making. I still appeal to you not to lose faith in Nigeria but to be hopeful and prayerful.

“I want to assure you that it will not be long before you start reaping the benefits of voting the present government to power. The President is committed, the National Assembly is intentional, and the Renewed Hope Agenda is real and we will not fail you.”

Akpabio also assured that the National Assembly, under his leadership, would ensure that the timely intervention in the passage of the 2024 budget in record time was a promise kept.

He noted that the National Assembly will also ensure the judicious implementation of the budget by the executive.

“The passage of the 2024 Appropriation Bill before the end of the year was deliberate and a promise kept to pave the way for presidential assent and the immediate commencement of its implementation in the New Year so that Nigerians can begin to feel the impact of the President Tinubu-led government,” he added.