NEWS
‘Don’t join IPOB’s sit-at-home’, Arewa youths tell Middle Belt region
The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has rejected the recent call by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on the Middle Belt region to join its sit-at-home campaign, calling on governors to seal shops that are being closed in solidarity with IPOB.
In a statement signed by the group’s national president, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, the group said the North had come a long way in understanding the use of constitutional and democratic means of channelling legitimate grievances, and cannot, therefore, be a party to any undemocratic move.
AYCF lamented that the governors of the Southeast seem to be satisfied with the activities of IPOB, expressing hope that they will continue with the sit-at-home for another ten years.
“We call on northern governors to step up action to ensure this outlawed terror gang called IPOB does not infiltrate the region.
“We also expect the governors to ensure that any Northerner who shuts down his shop in solidarity with IPOB, should have his shop sealed forever,” the group warned.
Yarima further said they will not fold their arms and watch the North get further destabilized by a violent strategy, adding that the region already had its hands full with challenges of insecurity.
AYCF, in the statement, condemned the use of killings and arson to press home a demand that the democratic process in existence would have taken care of.
The group called on Northerners of good conscience to avoid any undemocratic means, including the burning of government-owned structures, where fellow Nigerians legitimately work to feed their families.
breaking
SCAM ALERT: Beware of fraudsters — we’re not recruiting, NNPC warns
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has warned the public to disregard reports that it is recruiting.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Garba Deen Muhammad, group general manager, public affairs division, said the recruitment rumour is untrue.
He said some blogs and social media accounts have made posts suggesting that the NNPC has begun its recruitment for 2021.
Mohammed said the information is false and advised Nigerians to be wary of scammers.
He called on Nigerians to visit NNPC’s website for accurate information about recruitment.
“This is to inform the public that the information circulating in the Social Media that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is conducting a recruitment exercise IS NOT TRUE and the public should disregard it in its entirety,” the statement reads.
“Whenever NNPC decides to conduct a recruitment exercise, it will announce this to the public through authentic public communication channels including the NNPC’s website.
“Once again the NNPC is NOT RECRUITING.”
NEWS
ASUU, FG in crucial talks to avert strike
The national leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and the team from the Federal Government are to meet later this week to avert another round of strike by the university lecturers.
The date for the meeting is to be communicated to the leadership of ASUU during the week by the government team which will include officials of the Education and Labour Ministries, the ministers and leaders of some relevant government agencies.
The Chairman, Lagos Zone of ASUU, Dr Adelaja Odukoya,said the meeting would hold this week, going by assurances from the government side.
“As a union, we are not opposed to negotiation and amicable resolution of issues. In this case, we are awaiting the government team to call us for the meeting. They said it’s going to be this week, we are waiting. They have not given us the date but we are waiting.
“There is no doubt that we have given the government enough time to meet our demands and do the needful. We met with them on August 2, this year and following the meeting, we gave them till the end of August to do certain things.
”The deadline lapsed and up until now, none of the demands has been met. We have given them more than enough time.
“Let us be hopeful that they would do the needful this time around. But people can see that ASUU has been reasonable and considerate enough,” he said.
Recall that after the nine months strike by the union was called off on December 23 last year, among the expectations by the union was that the N40 billion revitalisation fund promised government-owned universities be paid, as well as the Earned Academic Allowances among others.
However, the government is blaming the delay in the payment of the fund on bureaucracy at the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, a claim ASUU has consistently faulted.
NEWS
Release names of Boko Haram sponsors, Kukah tells Buhari
The Archbishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah has declared that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is not sincere in dealing with terrorists killing Nigerians.
Wondering why it is difficult for the government to release names of sponsors of Boko Haram terrorists, the cleric declared that “Nigeria is decomposing from within.”
Kukah spoke on Sunday in a sermon at the Priestly Ordination of Five Deacons at the Holy Family Cathedral, wondering why the Buhari administration has refused to release names of Boko Haram sponsors.
His words: “Nigeria is a broken country. It is decomposing from within. Our heart is broken and lives are hemorrhaging by the day. We cannot go on like this. The country and people have become so traumatised and sedated by horrible news, that have now become comfortable in ‘this swamp of evil’.
“No number of horrific deaths, murders, sexual violence and kidnapping of children or adults can make us stop our life of debauchery.”
Latest News
- ‘Don’t join IPOB’s sit-at-home’, Arewa youths tell Middle Belt region
- Facebook Owner, Zuckerberg loses $7billion in hours as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram remain down
- EPL: Why Man United will not win Premier League title – Rio Ferdinand
- SCAM ALERT: Beware of fraudsters — we’re not recruiting, NNPC warns
- ASUU, FG in crucial talks to avert strike
Trending
-
POLITICS2 days ago
PDP leaders lobby for Mark, Makarfi, Babangida as National Chairman
-
NEWS2 days ago
Niger Governor cries out over terrorists, bandits alliance
-
breaking2 days ago
EPL: Man Utd give Pogba deadline to sign new contract
-
breaking2 days ago
US may sanction IOCs in Nigeria, others for Hydrocarbon production
-
POLITICS2 days ago
2023 Elections: Former INEC Chairman, Jega insists on e-transmission of results
-
breaking17 hours ago
SCAM ALERT: Beware of fraudsters — we’re not recruiting, NNPC warns
-
breaking1 day ago
WhiteMoney Wins Big Brother Naija Season 6
-
breaking1 day ago
Gunmen kill two in Nnewi, attack DSS, NAUTH