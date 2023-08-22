The immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has described the proposed military invention by the President Bola Tinubu-led Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to resolve the ongoing political crisis in Niger Republic as a war between brothers.

El-Rufai stated this on his X, previously Twitter, on Tuesday morning, adding that the battle between ECOWAS and Niger Republic would be a fight between Northern Nigerians and Niger Republic.

He wrote, “TUESDAY THOUGHT: As ECOWAS beats the drums of war, I recall the 1970s rock classic by Dire Straits – ‘Brothers in Arms’, because a war within our subregion is a war between brothers. Indeed, the people of Niger Republic are one and the same with those living in Northern Nigeria. Let us bend therefore over backwards to avoid this civil war between brothers.

“And so for this bright Tuesday, please enjoy this classic and reflect on the equally timeless lyrics. Music is something to enjoy, but being so overwhelmed with public affairs in the last 10 years, I have lost valuable pleasurable moments.

“Time to catch up on lost time. Enjoy!! Life is too short not to!! – @ elrufai”

El-Rufai’s demand to avoid military action in Niger is the latest from northern Nigerian stakeholders.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that most ECOWAS member states except Cape Verde and countries under military rule affirmed their readiness to participate in a military intervention against Niger coup leaders.

This was disclosed on Thursday as the defence chiefs from the 15-member regional bloc met in Accra, the capital of Ghana as part of the latest efforts to retrieve power from the Niger junta and reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, who was deposed in a July 26 coup and held hostage.