Don’t expect a perfect Constitution from us, Gbajabiamila tells Nigerians
The Speaker of the House of the Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, has declared that the current review of the 1999 constitution by the National Assembly would not produce a perfect constitution, stressing that ‘there is no such thing anywhere in the world’.
Delivering a keynote address at the 112th Founders Lecture of the King’s College Old Boys Association (KCOBA) on Saturday, with the theme “Unity in Diversity… Stronger Together,” the speaker stated that the National Assembly would deliver a constitution that would hold institutions of state to account and put an end to the debilitating conflicts that continue to tear the nation apart.
He said: “In the House of Representatives, we are currently in the process of a substantive review of our nation’s constitution. Our objective is to deliver a constitution that more effectively organises our politics to make it more inclusive, enshrine efficient mechanisms for holding the institutions of state to account and put an end to the debilitating conflicts that continue to tear our nation apart.
“We would not produce a perfect constitution; no such thing has ever existed anywhere in the world. Indeed some parts of the world have unwritten constitutions. However, together we can by the choices we make and our actions use our constitution as a foundation document to give life to the people of Nigeria.”
According to the Gbajabiamila, Nigeria was created from the forced union of tribes and peoples without consideration for the complex cultures and histories of the communities and kingdoms that made up the union.
He, however, said that Nigerians have the power to write a new chapter of peace and prosperity, justice and equity for the country that would give every Nigerian a sense of belonging.
He said: “Until it is clear to all that the continued existence of Nigeria guarantees them certain inalienable rights, there would not be an unreserved commitment to the Nigeria project.
“We are united in our nationhood by the promise that in this union, we will have a government that protects us from harm and is concerned primarily above all else by considerations of our collective welfare.”
“The combined obligation of government to secure the citizenry and ensure their welfare is the central covenant of our nationhood.
“Unfortunately, as we all know, the Nigerian state has often failed to live up to its covenant obligations. As the social compact of our nationhood has shrunk, the bonds of our brotherhood have frayed alongside. And citizens have been left to perform the functions of the state for themselves and their families. When your security and welfare are your business and yours alone, it is tough to exist in brotherhood with the persons against whom you are competing for survival.”
The speaker who attributed the problem facing Nigeria to prolonged military rule added that Nigeria is yet to recover from the overarching legacy of the military.
“The government has operated in opposition to the people for much of our history. Interactions between government and the citizenry frequently harm the citizens, causing further loss of faith in the ability of the Nigerian state to protect its own. This is the overarching legacy of military rule in Nigeria. We have not recovered from it. Over the last twenty years of democratic governance, we have made tremendous progress. However, many government institutions, notably law enforcement, retain the character of our militaristic past, and their actions often fall short of the legitimate expectations of the Nigerian people.
“For understandable reasons, many of our citizens have come to expect too little of our politics and government. We collectively suffer from the tyranny of low expectations and the cynicism that causes us to believe that the political process cannot produce anything worthy or worthwhile. But, this political process, flawed and broken as it is, is all we have. So, even as we work to reform it, we must also sustain it and use it to build the country we desire and deserve.”
Gbajabiamila said that while citizens of other countries were willing to die for their countries, Nigerians have changed the phrase ‘I am willing to die for my country to I cannot die for my country.’”
In his remark, former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, said that the country could not stay united unless there is equity and justice.
Obi stated that Nigeria has about 250 ethnic groups, which is far below that of India with over 2000 ethnic groups and Indonesia with 1300 ethnic groups, adding that both countries are doing far better than Nigeria’
He said: “You cannot stay united when there is injustice; we cannot stay united if you don’t allow people to operate on a level playing ground. If Nigeria is a productive country, our diversity could have been a source of strength but we are a sharing country.
“Our country is not a productive country but a country of consumption and sharing. Once it is sharing economy, it becomes difficult to be united because everybody wants to be part of the sharing,’’
In his contribution, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Mr. Nuhu Ribadu, said that Nigeria is a work in progress, stressing that everybody needs to do their best to keep the country united.
He warned Nigerians to avoid what happened in Rwanda and Somalia but rather emulate Tanzania, which he said is one of the most peaceful countries in Africa.
He urged Nigerians to participate in politics saying ‘many Nigerians believe that politics is too dirty but there is no alternative, people should participating in politics in order to make necessary changes.’’
In his address, KCOBA President, Mr. Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, observed that Nigeria is experiencing the worst turbulence in history and stressed the need for Nigerians to come together and find solutions to the problems confronting the country.
He also pleaded with the speaker to sponsor a bill that would transfer the management of King’s College to the Board of Trustees of the school, adding that government has no business is managing secondary schools
Sheikh Zakzaky meets survivors of 2015 clash
The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has met with survivors of the December 2015 clash between soldiers and members of the movement.
Zakzaky also met with the families of those killed in the clash.
A Kaduna State High Court had on July 28, 2021, discharged and acquitted the Sheikh and his wife, Zeenat who had been standing trial on eight counts of charges bordering on alleged criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.
However speaking in Abuja, according to a release made available to Daily Trust, the Sheikh used the opportunity to condole with them over the losses of their loved ones.
He urged them to always remember the persecution and hardships meted out to Imam Hussein (AS) when the dreaded army of Yazid besieged and massacre them.
He alluded to his visitors that no sacrifice is too high when it comes to the path of Allah.
Sheikh Zakzaky also apologised for having to invite some of them, instead of going to their houses to condole them.
“Due to the injuries we sustained during the military attack on us, we still carry bullet fragments in our bodies, and there is no way we can meet up with all the victims and the survivors of the brutal military onslaught against us in December 2015,” he added.
Zakzaky then prayed to Almighty Allah to give the families of the martyrs the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses they suffered and prayed that Allah accept the martyrdom of those killed.
Responding, Dr. Isa Waziri Gwantu, who said he lost four of his children during the Zaria incident, expressed gratitude to the Sheikh for inviting them to meet him in such a difficult circumstance and reiterated their resolve to never abandon the right path being championed by the sheikh.
Hajiya Jummai Karofi, who said he lost five children, said, “I would like the killers of my children to know that what they did to them would never scare us away from Sheikh Zakzaky and the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, in fact, they are ready to pay the ultimate sacrifice in defense of Islam.”
PHOTOS: Fani-Kayode dines at residence of another Buhari’s Minister
Since Thursday when his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was made public, Femi Fan-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has been under fire.
From Social media to traditional media, the former critic of President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling party, has been lampooned.
But FFK has waved critics aside, sharing pictures of his visit to the residences of key APC figures.
On Saturday, he released pictures of his visit to Ali Isa Pantami, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, whom he had labelled a terrorist and asked Buhari to sack a few months ago.
While the dust raised by the post is yet to settle, Fani-Kayode released fresh pictures of his visit to the residence of George Akume, Minister of Special Duties.
Armed gang invade Lagos streets, injure many, loot shops
Mushin area of Lagos State was yesterday, thrown into commotion as some armed gang invaded some streets, inflicting injuries on residents and destroying property worth millions of naira.
It was gathered one person died in the mayhem that forced churches within the affected communities to close for fear of being attacked.
Information had it that a notorious armed robber was arrested sometime by the police and was transferred to Abuja. But his release was allegedly facilitated by some big shots he worked for.
After his release, his loyalists from the Idi-Araba area of the state reportedly invaded some areas of Mushin to attack some persons whom they accused of being the cause of his arrest. The areas affected were Alafia, Daniel and Morgan.
A resident, who simply gave his name as Mitchy, explained that “the fight has been going on since midnight (Saturday)and the perpetrators came from Idi-Araba. This has been happening for almost six months. But last night and today’s(Sunday) were the most violent.
“Surprisingly, the armed thugs were teenagers between 16 and 19 years. They looted people’s shops and carted away goods. They were armed with machetes, guns and bottles.
“Holy Trinity Anglican Church at Alafia junction and Christ Gospel Apostolic Church on Da-Silva street could not conduct Sunday service.”
It was gathered teams of policemen from the Tactical Unit of the Lagos State Police Command were ordered by the Commissioner of Police, CP Odumosu to contain the situation.
When contacted, the command spokesman, CSP Ade Ajisebutu, said 15 suspects had been arrested in connection with the clash. He said axes, cutlasses and expended cartridges were recovered in the process.
According to Ajisebutu, “Normalcy has returned to the area. CP Odumosu has assured residents to go about their lawful businesses. At the end of an investigation, the suspects will be charged to court.”
