‘Don’t drag us into your fight with Wike’, APC warns PDP chair, Ayu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, against false accusations against it.

Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary, issued a cautionary statement on Tuesday.

Ayu, a former Senate President, and Minister, had strongly denied saying Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike could not father a child.

The APC said Ayu alleged that the party’s other mischievous persons were planting such stories in the media and stoking the feud between him and Wike.

Ayu, according to Morka, is deep in quicksand and swinging wildly in search of third parties to blame for the internal combustion in the party he leads.

The spokesman noted that with such an escapist mindset, it is not difficult to see why the meltdown in the PDP has proved intractable on his watch.

The ruling party said, unlike the opposition, it does not “plant stories” and does not meddle in the internal affairs of other parties.

“That is an area of extreme and unrivaled competence of the PDP. In any event, the PDP is unraveling unstoppably and needs no help from the outside.”

Morka said rather than distract himself in search of an illusory scapegoat, Ayu, and the PDP should concentrate on finding an anchor to slow the party’s rudderless drift.

The APC wondered why the PDP “that has proved incapable of governing itself”, would seek to govern a country as important as Nigeria.

“After 16 years of ruthless misgovernance and crass failure to reform and reposition itself, quite frankly, the PDP stands morally disqualified from asking Nigerians for their votes in the next general election.”

The statement added that the APC will remain focused in search of new ways of improving the quality of life of the people and working to convince them to renew its mandate in 2023.