‘Don’t drag us into your fight with Wike’, APC warns PDP chair, Ayu
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, against false accusations against it.
Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary, issued a cautionary statement on Tuesday.
Ayu, a former Senate President, and Minister, had strongly denied saying Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike could not father a child.
The APC said Ayu alleged that the party’s other mischievous persons were planting such stories in the media and stoking the feud between him and Wike.
Ayu, according to Morka, is deep in quicksand and swinging wildly in search of third parties to blame for the internal combustion in the party he leads.
The spokesman noted that with such an escapist mindset, it is not difficult to see why the meltdown in the PDP has proved intractable on his watch.
The ruling party said, unlike the opposition, it does not “plant stories” and does not meddle in the internal affairs of other parties.
“That is an area of extreme and unrivaled competence of the PDP. In any event, the PDP is unraveling unstoppably and needs no help from the outside.”
Morka said rather than distract himself in search of an illusory scapegoat, Ayu, and the PDP should concentrate on finding an anchor to slow the party’s rudderless drift.
The APC wondered why the PDP “that has proved incapable of governing itself”, would seek to govern a country as important as Nigeria.
“After 16 years of ruthless misgovernance and crass failure to reform and reposition itself, quite frankly, the PDP stands morally disqualified from asking Nigerians for their votes in the next general election.”
The statement added that the APC will remain focused in search of new ways of improving the quality of life of the people and working to convince them to renew its mandate in 2023.
2023: Dino Melaye, Fani-Kayode fight dirty on social media over Tinubu, Atiku
The rift between a former federal lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye and the former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayod seems to have taken another turn as the duo continues to tackle each other via their social media handles.
Trouble began when Fani-Kayode, a staunch supporter of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Bola Tinubu reacted to Dino Melaye’s interview where he narrated how the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu was elected.
Dino, the spokesman of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubaka’s campaign, while commenting on calls for Ayu’s resignation, said, “All the PDP Governors spent money at our party’s National Convention to get Senator Iyorcha Ayu elected as National Chairman”.
Fani Kayode, however, described Dino’s assertion as open confession, stressing that the said process of bringing Ayu as the party’s chairman was a criminal offence.
He said, “this is a grave and serious matter. It is a public confession of a criminal offence made by a senior figure within the PDP cabal that committed the said offence.
“It follows that Ayu’s election was a product of corruption and criminality and so was Waziri Atiku Abubakar’s as their party’s presidential flagbearer at a later convention which was conducted by him”.
But Dino, who was angered by Fani-Kayode’s observation, lambasted the former minister, describing him as a drug addict.
He said, “My attention has just been called to a statement issued by Femi Fani Kayode, which as usual, was an incoherent gibberish produced from his temporary relief from insanity.
“How can one explain his momentary consciousness to react to an interview long granted, if not that his world of reality is not in sync with the world of sound minds”.
This, however, did not go well as the former Minister took to his social media handles to rain insults on Dino.
Accusing Dino of being a coward, FFK said, “he was nothing more than a tout then and nothing has changed. Fat, ugly, balding, obese man, even at a relatively young age.
“What can one say about a man that just loves to li*k other men’s arse? Please stop behaving like a coward and weeing and defecating in your pants whenever trouble comes your way”.
The two popular politicians are currently posting shaming words and motion pictures of their rivals on their handles.
Fani-Kayode did not spare the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar from the insult, nor did Dino spare Tinubu from the war of words.
Oyetola govt planning to cripple my administration – Osun governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke cries out
The transition committee set up by Ademola Adeleke, the Osun State governor-elect has described the last minute recruitment embarked upon by the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola administration as a deliberate plot to expand payroll and financially cripple the incoming government.
The Osun State government had on Monday announced its plan to recruit 1500 teachers in the State.
The Committee, which expressed shock at the plans for worker’s recruitment, added that the action was a disguised push by the outgoing administration to complicate the State’s economy.
In a statement signed by Olawale Rasheed, Chairman, Media Sub-Committee, Ademola Adeleke Transition Committee on Tuesday in Osogbo, the Committee noted that in the last two months, the Oyetola administration had illegally employed thousands of personnel without consideration for the State’s capacity to pay and without any workforce planning, leading to governance driven by vendetta and desire to run the State aground.
The Committee noted that, “As a freshly elected Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has a well studied plan to fill the manpower gap within the educational sector and other areas of needs within the state without further complicating the already troubled workforce and over-bloated remuneration space. A tested scheme is already in place to bridge the workforce gap within the educational sector and a proper financial analysis has been concluded to address the knotty question of workers’ pay and entitlements.
“The plan to illegally recruit thousands of teachers and OYES personnel is, therefore, another evil agenda designed to disrupt the incoming Governor’s agenda to normalize Osun finances and restore dignity of labour through regular payment of salaries, gratuities and pensions. This move is neither altruistic nor a patriotic rendering of service.
“The goal is to deepen financing gridlock, plunge Osun workers into another era of pain and hardship and perpetually place the workforce in poverty and the state in under-development. As an incoming Governor with a popular mandate, Senator Ademola Adeleke will not allow the inhuman agenda of Governor Oyetola to prevail on Osun people.
“It is on this note that we call on Osun people to beware of involvement in politically motivated employment processes that won’t stand the test of time. We urge job seekers and all other stakeholders to distance themselves from this desperate ploy as any illegal recruitment won’t be recognised by the incoming government.
“As we have noted in several statements, any bureaucrat who aids and abets the several illegalities being cooked up and executed by the outgoing government will be held to account. Illegal disposal of government assets, fraudulent contract payments, scamming disposal of government’s assets, illegal recruitment, unconstitutional conduct of council elections and others will also be sternly revisited after November 28th. His Excellency’s vow to Osun people to deliver on good governance remains sacrosanct”, the statement concluded.
