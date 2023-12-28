A group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Consolidated APC Grassroots Movement, CAGraM, has enjoined the new Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, not to abandon ongoing projects embarked upon by his predecessor, the late Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu’s death was announced on Wednesday after which Aiyedatiwa was sworn in to replace him.

The Deputy National Chairman of the group, Ambassador Agbi Stephen Omobamidele, while congratulating Aiyedatiwa in a statement, urged him to continue the developmental agenda of his predecessor.

He called on the people of the state to support the new governor.

He said, “I congratulate the Ondo State governor and urged him to embark on a speedy recovery of the developmental agenda of his predecessors which was altered by his illness, which kept him out of the state for many months.

“In the same vein, I call on all party faithful and the good people of the state to support H.E. Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as he plans to bring the state up to date with the renewed hope of the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.