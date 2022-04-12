CELEBRITIES
Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany and her Nigerian-bred fiancé visit pastor Paul Adefarasin in Lagos
Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany and her Lebanese fiancé Michael Boulos, visited pastor Paul Adefarasin and his wife, Ifeanyi, at the House On The Rock Church, Lagos.
Pastor Adefarasin shared the photos on his official social media pages on Monday, April 11.
Boulos popped the question to Tiffany with a 13-carat emerald-cut diamond from Dubai said to be worth $1.2 million.
Boulos grew up in Lagos, where his well-connected family owns a multibillion-dollar conglomerate that trades in vehicles, equipment, retail and construction. His mother is popular humanitarian and SPAN CEO, Sarah Boulos.
Cross-dressing crackdown: James Brown makes U-turn, says ‘I’m a comedian’
James Brown says he is a “comedian and drag queen” amid ongoing efforts to ban cross-dressing in the country.
Cross-dressing is the act of wearing items of clothing not commonly associated with one’s sex.
On April 5, the house of representatives proposed a bill seeking to prohibit the practice and jail offenders.
“A person engaging in cross-dressing is guilty of an offense and liable to imprisonment of 6 months or to a fine of five hundred thousand Naira,” the proposed bill reads.
Brown has identified as a cross-dresser on several occasions in the past. In November 2020, he addressed himself as a cross-dresser while dousing rumoured rivalry with Bobrisky.
But reacting to the bill in an Instagram post, the 22-year-old said he is not a cross-dresser as believed but a drag queen.
A drag queen is a man who dresses in women’s clothes for entertainment purposes.
Brown also argued that if passed, the bill will have no effect on him.
“Point of correction, I’m not a cross dresser. I’m a drag queen, do your research before you come for me,” he wrote.
“My job is to entertain using my personality and beauty. You already know the vibe, I’m a comedian. You thought I was making you laugh for no reason. I’m the princess of Africa.
“This bill has nothing to do with me. Don’t underestimate the power that I carry. Ask my fans, ask those that know me personally. On a daily, I give you James without all the glam and the feminine touch. Please leave me, let me enjoy my life.”
‘Welcome to Otedola’s family’, DJ Cuppy congratulates Mr Eazi, Temi
London-based Nigerian Disk Jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has congratulated Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, known better as Mr Eazi, after the latter proposed to his long-term girlfriend, Temi Otedola.
Both Florence and Temi are daughters of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola.
Temi had earlier shared the moments Mr Eazi proposed in a video clip shared on Sunday on her Twitter handle without a caption.
Reacting to the engagement on Sunday, Cuppy, who is studying for her second Master’s degree programme at Oxford University, thanked Mr Eazi for “bringing such joy to our family”.
She wrote in a tweet on his Twitter handle, “Today is one of the HAPPIEST days of my life… Thank you @MrEazi for bringing such joy to our family! 👰🏽♀️💍🤵🏾
“Oya what is the hashtag for the wedding? Congratulations to my favourite couple on their engagement! 💍
In another tweet, she said, “I’m so happy that my lil sister @TemiOtedola 👰🏽♀️ has found her personal person! Yo @MrEazi 🤵🏾I’ve always wanted an older brother, WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!
“PS: I introduced you guys, so you better find me my own o!”
Actress Yewande Adekoya and Abiodun Thomas’s 8-year-marriage in deep trouble
According to multiple reports and unnamed media sources on the internet, Nigerian actress, Yewande Adekoya and her husband, Abiodun Ishola Thomas, is going through a major rift in their marriage.
Few weeks ago, there were reports that the madly in love couple aren’t living together amid their irreconcilable issues.
However, no official statement was issued by the two in the media regarding the same.
However, in an interview with a media portal, Yewande has addressed the ongoing reports about her troubled marriage.
In the chat, which was obtained and posted by Goldmyne on Instagram, Yewande lamented how her husband had continued to abuse her emotions.
The actress- cum- producer also alleged that Abiodun is a control freak, who is temperamental and unaccountable.
The actress also hinted that for many years in their marriage, she has been the financial backbone with Abiodun refusing to contribute to the running of the house.
“For 14 years, I have been our financial backbone. I never for once complained. All I wanted was for him to grow up and act responsibly. I continued to beg him to show me love, treat me right and act responsibly,” she noted in the chat.
Until the recent episode, Yewande and Abiodun, who are Nollywood practitioners, were seen as one of the commendable couples in the industry.
Abiodun Thomas is yet to respond to the allegations neither has Yewande confirmed nor denylied the crack in their relationship.
