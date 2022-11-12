Donald Trump walks daughter Tiffany down the aisle at wedding rehearsal

Donald Trump is getting ready to give away his youngest daughter.

The former president, 76, was photographed with his arm linked around Tiffany’s as they walked down the aisle during her wedding rehearsals Friday afternoon.

Tiffany, 29, stunned in a white and blue floral dress as her famous father complimented her outfit in a navy suit and white undershirt.

The bride-to-be beamed ear-to-ear as a dreary Donald led her to fiancé Michael Boulos, who kept things casual in a peach T-shirt and khakis, outside of the luxury waterfront resort.

While the Trump family practiced for the upcoming wedding, workers were bustling around the Florida estate building as they built a stage and set up decorations.





The bride-to-be wore a blue and white floral dress while Donald opted for a navy suit. Tiffany seemed to be in great spirits just days after she was reportedly “flipping out” and stressed about Hurricane Nicole ruining her big day, which will take place at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday.

“Friday is supposed to be a welcome dinner and they aren’t sure it’s going to happen … Tiffany is flipping out,” a source told Page Six on Wednesday.

Although some guests were already in town when the hurricane made landfall, others had to change their RSVPs after the Palm Beach International Airport closed and canceled all flights.

“Tiffany is still there. Some guests came in for the week, and they had all these things planned. It was going to be a whole over-the-top thing,” the insider continued.

“They had to cancel events today and canceled a golf outing for tomorrow. Everyone is stuck inside.”

Thankfully, Tiffany and her billionaire beau, 25, were able to get their marriage license on Tuesday, just hours before the Palm Beach County Courthouse was forced to shut down.

A source previously told us that the happy couple was expecting nearly 500 guests at their “lavish” wedding.

“Tiffany has been waiting to plan a very big wedding,” the insider shared. “Her fiancé is from a very wealthy family, she is from a very wealthy family, and they want all their friends from around the world to be there.”

“This is Tiffany’s big moment, and it will be lavish. It is going to be a huge and beautiful affair,” they added.

Boulos, whose family owns a multibillion-dollar conglomerate of companies, proposed to Tiffany in the White House Rose Garden in January 2021 with a 13-carat emerald-cut diamond worth $1.2 million.

