Donald Trump slams Biden and reveals what he’d say to Putin in new Piers Morgan clip

Donald Trump has revealed what he’d say to Russian president Vladimir Putin in a new clip from his interview with Piers Morgan.

The former US president sat down with the ex-Good Morning Britain host for a wide-ranging chat on Morgan’s new show on TalkTV, Piers Morgan Uncensored.

In the interview, Trump shares what he would say to Putin amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, and slammed current US president Joe Biden for not threatening the controversial leader with a nuclear strike.

He believes Putin has been trying to threaten other Western nations with the looming possibility of a nuclear attack, and if he was still US president, he would have a different strategy.

“So what would you do right now in Ukraine, if you were the President?” Morgan asked the outspoken businessman.

“Putin uses the ‘N word’. I call it the ‘N word’. He uses the ‘N word’, the nuclear word all the time. That’s a no-no, you’re not supposed to do that. He uses it on a daily basis,” Trump replied.

“And everybody’s so afraid, so afraid, so afraid. And as they’re afraid he uses it more and more. That’s why he’s doing the kind of things he’s doing right now,” the divisive ex-politician explained.

Trump said Putin is threatening other nations because “he thinks nobody’s gonna ever attack us” and “they’re all stupid”.

Morgan said he agreed with the former American leader, prompting Trump to claim that current US president Biden isn’t doing enough to deter Putin.

“Instead of Biden saying, ‘Oh, he’s got nuclear weapons’, he keeps saying he’s got nukes, we have better weapons that we have the greatest submarine power in history,” he continued.

“I would say, we have far more than you do. Far, far more powerful than you. And you can’t use that word ever again,” Trump added, as he insisted he wouldn’t cower away from the powerful Russian president.

“You cannot use the nuclear word ever again. And if you do, we’re gonna have problems,” he warned.

The clip was released ahead of the premiere of the upcoming interview, which has already caused controversy after it emerged Trump had stormed out of the interview.