Donald Trump DJ set had ‘dig’ at Ron DeSantis, guests joked

Donald Trump played DJ on the Fourth of July at his New Jersey golf club in Bedminster, we hear.

A source told us of Trump’s Americana set list, “He had dinner and DJ’d from his table, playing ‘God Bless America,’ ‘America the Beautiful’ and Bruce Springsteen, Elvis [Presley] and the Rolling Stones’ ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want.’”

The source said that last song’s selection, “had one table laughing, saying Trump was signaling [political rival] Ron DeSantis.”

The holiday menu, we hear, included hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, steaks and ribs.

We’ve previously reported that Trump likes to get on his iPad and play tunes for guests, and that he even became a regular Thursday night draw at his Florida club and residence, Mar-a-Lago.

A source told us of Trump’s de facto DJ career: “He loves all the attention he gets from manning the decks. He feels it brings him closer to his people.”

His regular playlist includes hits from Broadway and movie soundtracks such as “Phantom of the Opera,” “West Side Story” and “Titanic.”

The Village People’s “YMCA” is another fave, as is Springsteen.

Last month, on the night Trump announced he had been indicted on 37 counts for allegedly mishandling classified documents, a source told us: “The Donald got out his iPad at his Bedminster golf club during dinner… and did a set in the middle of all the news about his indictment.”

When he played Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog,” “Some in the room said they thought Trump was referring to President Biden,” whose Justice Department is “hounding” Trump with its federal criminal charges against him — a source said at the time.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and pleaded not guilty in Miami federal court in the documents case against him.