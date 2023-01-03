Donald Trump deejays Céline Dion tunes at Mar-A-Lago bash

Donald Trump is still Mar-a-Lago’s most sought-after DJ it seems.

We exclusively reported that the former president deejayed his own Halloween party at his Palm Beach, Fla., club — by playing “The Phantom of the Opera” and 1980s hits via an iPad.

Well, now we’re told that DJ Donnie T was back “working his iPad” at the club last week, a spy said, playing songs such as Céline Dion’s “Titanic” hit “My Heart Will Go On.”

Trump watchers will note that the former “Celebrity Apprentice” star has been a longtime fan of the French-Canadian chanteuse: It was revealed that photos of the diva were even taken during August’s FBI raid of Trump’s estate.

He’d also reportedly wanted Dion to perform at his inauguration, but was turned down.

This time, back on the virtual “wheels of steel” at Mar-a-Lago, we’re told that besides the Dion tracks, Trump also played Broadway music and Bruce Springsteen.

“He does it from his laptop,” said a spy of his DJ set. “It’s interesting he’s that tech-savvy. It sounds like ‘pre-rally music.’ ”

Meanwhile, we hear that Donald and wife Melania Trump were dining at the private resort with another couple and that the presidential candidate had “a hot fudge sundae for dessert and asked for extra sauce.”

Trump was also spotted “standing in the buffet line with other guests chatting up people about his run in 2024,” our Florida spy added.

But the source said that “the line was super short, like three people.”

Despite some reports that Trump has been keeping a low profile on his home turf, our source told us that Trump “is not hiding. He is in the center of the room. He is with his supporters at the club.”

Days after the presidential spin session, the club’s New Year’s Eve bash featured supporters including MyPillow boss Mike Lindell, Rudy Giuliani, and Eric and Lara Trump.

A rep for Trump did not immediately comment.