Don Jazzy reveals why he is single at 39

Mavin Records producer, Don Jazzy has revealed why he is still single at 39 years old.

Don Jazzy, in a post on his Instagram page, said that he is treading carefully.

The singer, who was once married, disclosed that he doesn’t want to be a scapegoat again.

He had last year revealed that he got divorced when he was 22 year old and since then had stayed away from love and marriage because he was hurt.

Speaking in a video on Sunday, Don Jazzy said, “I’m treading carefully because I don’t want to be a scapegoat. Once beaten twice shy. I dey hear word.

“Ashawo dey my eyes that’s why I don’t want to commit again. I don’t know when I will commit. “