CELEBRITIES
Don Jazzy heartbroken over Rihanna’s pregnancy for A$AP Rocky
Mavin Records Chief Executive Officer, Don Jazzy has reacted to pregnancy news of singer Rihanna.
He has repeatedly joked about having a mad crush on the Barbadian-born singer.
He however gave up on any possible relationship with the Fenty boss when the news of her dating American rapper A$AP Rocky went viral on social media in 2020.
Don Jazzy, in a tweet on December 21, 2020, said he needed a new bae because it was evident the ‘Umbrella’ singer will get pregnant soon.
“I really need a new bae. Cos e don sure says Rihanna go get belle ASAP,” he tweeted.
Reacting to the news of her pregnancy for her boy, Asap Rocky, he shared the same photo of the duo on his Instagram and Twitter handle with different accompanying captions.
Instagram’s caption reads: “It is finished.”
While Twitter reads: “Afternoon breakfast.”
CELEBRITIES
Footballer Ivan Torres’ model wife shot dead at music concert
The model wife of an International footballer has been shot dead at a concert on Sunday January 30.
Cristina Vita Aranda, who has three children with Club Olimpia player Ivan Torres, is believed to have been caught up in the crossfire of a gunfight in a VIP area at the Jose Asuncion Flores Ampitheatre in Asuncion,
She suffered a bullet wound to her head and was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after.
Local reports said Paraguayan player Torres, a former U20 international, was also at the concert and helped get his wife to hospital.
The couple announced this January that they were planning to divorce after 10 years of marriage.
They were believed to be trying to patch things up between them before Cristina was killed.
Sunday’s shooting is still being investigated by police and prosecutors.
A man named as Marcos Ignacio Rojas Mora also died, with unconfirmed reports saying the intended target was a drug dealer identified locally as Ederson Salinas Benitez.
Four people aged between 23 and 40 were also shot and were being treated for their injuries in hospital on Monday, Jan. 31.
Ivan, who began his career with Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno before signing for the club’s arch-rivals Club Olimpia in December 2014, is said to have suffered a panic attack but was uninjured.
Confirming 29-year-old Cristina’s death, Itaugua Nacional Hospital director Yolanda Gonzalez said: “She was intubated when she arrived and attempts were made to resuscitate her for at least 25 minutes after she went into cardiac arrest.
CELEBRITIES
Davido, Chioma spotted together
Nigerian Singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, and his former fiancée and baby mama, Chioma Rowland, were spotted sitting close to each other this weekend.
The duo, who were all over each other years back, went separate ways after images and videos of Davido in a romantic relationship with an Instagram model went viral.
Prior to this, Davido had initiated the process of settling down with Chioma as took his family members to hers.
Their split had generated reactions among fans of the musician and Chioma’s admirers.
Recently, Davido organised a family gathering, which had many people in attendance and the mother of Ifeanyi, his son, was seen sitting by his side.
One of the last times that the two were seen together was during Ifeanyi’s birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Singer, Saheed Osupa graduates from University of Ibadan
Ace fuji musician, Saheed Osupa, has bagged a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Ibadan.
The 52-year-old artiste took to Instagram on Friday, January 28, to share photos from his sign-out celebration.
You don’t have to see the whole staircase; just take the first step for the best view comes after the hardest climb!,” he wrote.
“Signing out in style. Alihamdulilai Robil Alamin. I am grateful”
“BSc Political Science in the bag. University of Ibadan!”
“Recté Sapere fons!”
