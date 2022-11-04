Don Jazzy begs for gifts ahead of his 40th birthday

Music executive and Mavins CEO, Collins Ajereh professionally known as Don Jazzy is soliciting for gifts ahead of his 40th birthday.

The Mavins CEO, who is set to turn 40 on November 26th, 2022 took to his Instagram page to appeal to his friends.

Don Jazzy stated that he doesn’t mind collecting gift this year. Don Jazzy begged them to send him gifts as he countdowns to his 40th birthday.

He added that he isn’t doing ‘shakara’ (being pompous).

“How are you my friends? I pray you see this message my friend. I’m turning 40 on Nov 26tb. I no go mind gifts this year Abeg. I no do shakara”.