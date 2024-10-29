Don Jazzy appoints Tega Oghenejobo as new President and COO of Mavin

Music executive Don Jazzy has made a huge announcement as he appoints Tega Oghenejobo as President and COO of his record label, Mavin.

In a post on his Instagram page, the highly respected music mogul noted how he is always praised for being able to spot and raise superstars, but he can proudly say the most genius thing he has done in his life was being able to spit the passion and resilience in Tega.

He said that from the early days, he has watched Tega be curious about the business, build teams, develop executives, and ensure their talents have sustainable careers from the start. According to Don Jazzy, Tega’s commitment to growing Mavin and shaping the future of African music has been relentless, and he is confident that with him in this new role, they will continue to break new ground and achieve even bigger milestones for their artists and company.

“I’m proud to announce Tega’s expanded role as President and COO of Mavin. I am often praised for being able to spot and raise superstars, but I can proudly say the most genius thing I have done in my life was being able to spot the passion and resilience in Tega. From the early days, I’ve watched him be curious about the business, build teams, develop executives, and ensure our talents have sustainable careers from the start. His commitment to growing Mavin and shaping the future of African music has been relentless, and I’m confident that with him in this role, we’ll continue to break new ground and achieve even bigger milestones for our artists and company. Congratulations @tegamavin”.

Don Jazzy started the MAVIN record label on his own after he left Mo’Hits Records, which he co-founded with D’banj. The music executive has grown to become highly respected in the music industry, and entertainment as a whole. He has received several awards owing to his work as a record label boss and a producer.

Over the past few years, Don Jazzy has promoted a lot of upcoming artists on social media. He has made himself quite accessible online, and this has created a huge platform for budding artists to showcase their talents. Not forgetting his signees, Don Jazzy constantly promotes their music on social media, and this has helped boost their individual careers.

In February, Don Jazzy revealed that Mavin Records had partnered with Universal Music Group to bring more innovation and opportunities, allowing them to showcase their African talent worldwide. He said that this partnership was a milestone that recognizes their collective talent, and hard work while aiming to elevate African music on the global stage. Expressing excitement at the partnership, he added that this step forward was a testament to the dedication of his artists, staff, and, importantly, their fans.

In May, the record label boss celebrated the twelfth anniversary of MAVIN. He shared clips of his past and present signees, alongside their achievements on streaming platforms, as he thanked everyone for supporting them for twelve years.

Last year, Mavin Records celebrated its 11th year of establishment and Don Jazzy penned an emotional note. He recalled the lovely moments created by Mavin, and how it kept growing from strength to strength, breaking boundaries, and impacting positively.

The proud Mavin CEO appreciated his fans, brand partners, and well-wishers who supported the record label with love and made it one of the best. He also appreciated his signees who are doing well to represent the brand across the globe.

In a past interview, Don Jazzy revealed how he uses controversial singer, Portable and not Buju to train his artists. The Mavins founder noted how Portable’s controversial lifestyle has kept him in the spotlight, unlike, Buju, who despite his talent doesn’t receive publicity like Portable. He used the artists’ different Instagram followers to further prove his point, as he added that he continues to ring it into his artists’ heads, to follow Portable’s strategy.