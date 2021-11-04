Don cheats death as gunmen attack UINABUJA again

Barely 24 hours after gunmen invaded the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) staff quarters and kidnapped six people, the school has been attacked again.

An eyewitness said the gunmen invaded the permanent site of the university yesterday morning and attacked Dr. David Okoroafor of the Economics department in his office.

Dr. Okoroafor who confirmed the attack in a telephone conversation, said he narrowly escaped death as they were determined to take life off him.

In a message he sent to ASUU officials, Dr. Okoroafor said: “Dear ASUU members and UNIABUJA Community, I wish to formerly bring to your notice that today ,Wednesday (3/11/2021) I was attacked in my office located at Room 6, 1st floor, Faculty of Social building, at permanent site.

“At exactly 10am, when I arrived the building, opened my office and began to pray in my usual way, suddenly two men brandishing weapon bunched into the office and ordered me to lay down flat on my face or they blew me up.

“I pounced on them and the gun. But the duo started to hit me hard. I began to shout on the top of my voice for help. When my voice went higher, they ran out and students pursued after them. But when they brandished their gun, the students became afraid and ran back, giving them room to escape into the bush.

“But during the scuffle in my office, their car key fell off which I picked and handed over to the university security unit.”