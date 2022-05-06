NEWS
Domestic airlines to shut down operations with effect from May 9
Nigerian airline operators have issued a notice that with effect from Monday, 9th May, they will shut down their operations due to the high cost of aviation fuel which has hit 700 naira per litre.
A statement issued and signed by all the airline operators on Friday advised the traveling public who intend to fly to make alternative arrangements to avoid being stranded at the country’s airports.
The statement read : ” It is with a great sense of responsibility and patriotism that the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have carried on deploying and subsidizing their services to our highly esteemed Nigerian flying public in the last four months despite the steady and astronomical hike in the price of JetA1 and other operating costs.”
“Overtime, aviation fuel price (JetA1) has risen from N190 per litre to N700 currently. No airline in the world can absorb this kind of sudden shock from such an astronomical rise over a short period. While aviation fuel worldwide is said to cost about 40% of an airline’s operating cost globally, the present hike has shut up Nigeria’s operating cost to about 95%. “.
” In the face of this, airlines have engaged the Federal Government, the National Assembly, NNPC and Oil Marketers with the view to bringing the cost of JetA1 down which has currently made the unit cost per seat for a one hour flight in Nigeria today to an average of N120,000. The latter cannot be fully passed to passengers who are already experiencing a lot of difficulties.”
“While AON appreciates the efforts of the current government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure air transport in Nigeria grows, unfortunately, the cost of aviation fuel has continued to rise unabated thereby creating huge pressure on the sustainability of operations and financial viability of the airlines. This is unsustainable and the airlines can no longer absorb the pressure.”
“To this end therefore, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) hereby wishes to regrettably inform the general public that member airlines will discontinue operations nationwide with effect from Monday May 9, 2022 until further notice.”
“AON uses this medium to humbly state that we regret any inconveniences this very difficult decision might cause and appeal to travelers to kindly reconsider their travel itinerary and make alternative arrangements”, Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, President, AON advised.
IPOB not listed as terrorist group, says UK
The British High Commission in Nigeria has clarified that the Indigenous People of Biafra is not a proscribed organisation in the United Kingdom.
The British government frowned on reports stating that IPOB was proscribed in the country, describing them as “inaccurate reporting”.
Media reports had claimed the United Kingdom barred IPOB, the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra and other Biafran groups from participating in its asylum programme.
But a statement by the British High Commission on Friday stated otherwise.
The statement read, “We are aware of inaccurate reporting circulating in the media and online that the UK Government has added the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to the UK’s list of terrorist groups or organisations banned under UK law. These reports are untrue. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is not a proscribed organisation in the UK.
“The inaccurate reporting relates to the 13 April 2022 publication by the UK Government of a revised Country Policy and Information note (CPIN) on separatist groups in SE Nigeria, including the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). CPINs provide country of origin information (COl) and analysis of COI for use by UK Government decision-makers handling particular types of protection and human rights claims.
“All asylum and human rights claims made in the UK are considered on their individual facts in accordance with our obligations under the UN Refugee Convention and European Convention on Human Rights, taking into account relevant background country information and case law.
“The CPIN on separatist groups in the South East, including the Indigenous People of Biafra, provides a general assessment of risks faced by individuals belonging to those groups. These assessments are based on an analysis of publicly available country information obtained from a wide range of reliable sources including media outlets; UK and other governments; local, national and international organisations; and non-government organisations.
“This CPIN also acknowledges that the Nigerian government has proscribed IPOB as a terrorist organisation, some members of IPOB have reportedly used violence against the state and members of the public, and advises that persons who have committed human rights abuses must not be granted protection.”
2023 presidency : South-West APC leaders, aspirants reach agreement
South-West presidential aspirants and leaders of the All Progressives Congress have reached an agreement to ensure that the region produces the next APC presidential candidate of the party.
A former National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, made this known while addressing journalists at the end of a meeting with presidential aspirants from the zone on Friday night in Lagos State.
According to him, the South-West APC presidential aspirants, governors and other leaders are united ahead of the 2023 general elections.
The party stalwarts and aspirants also agreed “to talk to themselves and the public with absolute decorum”.
He said, “We are united as we will ensure that the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will come to the South-West.
“We had a fruitful discussion. We also resolved that everybody should maintain absolute decorum because we are united.”
Those present at the meeting included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu; Senator Ibikunle Amosun and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila.
The governors of Lagos, Osun, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti, Messrs Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Oyetola, Dapo Abiodun, Rotimi Akeredolu and Kayode Fayemi, respectively were also present.
Also present at the meeting were the Ministers of Works and Housing, Trade and Industry and Investment, and Interior, Messrs Babatunde Fashola, Adeniyi Adebayo and Alhaji Rauf Aregbesola respectively.
Other APC leaders at the meeting were Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun; Chief Iyiola Omisore, the APC National Secretary; Otunba Moses Adeyemo, former Deputy Governor of Oyo State and Chief Pius Akinyelure, former National Vice Chairman of APC, South-West Zone among others.
Popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Habeeb Abdullahi Al-Ilory fully recovers from near-fatal illness, resumes duties
The proprietor of Markaz Arabic and Islamic Training Institute, Agege, Lagos, Sheikh Habeeb Abdullahi Al-Ilory has resumed duties in the school after over 3 months long absence .
Sheikh Habeeb reportedly slumped during the wedding ceremony of one of the children of a former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Salhiu Belgore in Ilorin on February 3, 2022.
He was said to have collapsed as soon as he began to deliver his sermon.
He was rushed to University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) . He was subsequently moved to Abuja where he substantially recovered and was discharged.
Sheikh Habeeb who made his first public appearance on April 3 , announced his withdrawal from the daily tafsir (lecture) of his mosque throughout fasting period, saying he would need to recover fully.
However, on Friday, Sheikh Habeeb arrived the school premises to resume duties.
Dressed in a white Jalamia, Sheikh Habeeb was greeted with a long standing ovation by staff students and well wishers.
