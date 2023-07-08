Dollar Videos:Court stops Kano anti-graft agency from inviting Ganduje

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano, Friday, restrained the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, from inviting or arresting the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The Court presided over by Justice A. M Liman gave the restraining order upon an ex parte application by Counsel to the Applicant, Mr. B. Hemba.

The anti-graft agency have invited the former governor, Ganduje over an alleged dollar video.

The Court similarly restrained 7 other respondents in the case from further action.

Joined in the suit were eight respondents which includes, Nigeria Police, Inspector-General of Police, Commissioner of Police Kano State, State Security Services and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Others are, Attorney General of the Federation, Attorney General of Kano State and Kano state Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The Court restrained all the respondents from harassing, arresting, inviting or detaining the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his family or any appointee who served under his administration, pending the hearing and determination of substantive originating motion.

The order reads, “Restraining the Respondents weather by themselves or acting through their officers, men, operatives, agents, or any persons or group of persons howsoever described from harassing, intimidating, harassing, detaining the Applicant or his children or any member of his family or any appointee who served under the administration of the Applicant, pending the hearing and determination of substantive originating motion,”

“An order restraining the Respondents weather by themselves or acting through their officers, men, operatives, agents, privies, or any persons or group of persons howsoever described from harassing, arresting, inviting or detaining Applicant or his children or any member of his family or any appointee who served under his administration or forcefully taking over properties of his children or any member of his family or any appointee who served under his administration, pending the hearing and determination of substantive originating motion,” the order reads.

Justice Liman however ordered that the interim order shall operate pending the hearing of the motion for the enforcement of the Fundamental Human Rights, which is fixed for 14th July, 2023.