‘Dollar videos’: Kano anti-graft commission begins probe of Ganduje

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has formally launched an investigation against former governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje over the alleged bribery videos.

The chairman of the commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado revealed this on Tuesday in a press conference while confirming the arrest of a former commissioner of the state, Engineer Idris Wada Saleh over an alleged N1billion fraud.

The anti-graft boss had while appearing on a Trust TV programme penultimate week vowed to reopen the investigation against Ganduje over the controversial videos allegedly showing the ex-governor stuffing the pocket of his free flowing dress with wads of US dollar bills allegedly received as kickbacks from contractors, an allegation the ex-governor has vehemently denied.

Rimingado, however, revealed that the commission has formally commenced the investigation and that it has received and is currently analysing the forensic reports on the videos.

“We have formally reopened the investigation and we have made several inroads. There is no extant court order barring us from the steps we are taking, which is investigation contrary to what some people want the public to believe,” he said.

He also revealed that the commission has written a letter to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to seek partnership in the investigation and possible prosecution of the former governor and while it has not receive any feedback from the EFCC, the state anti-graft commission will continue with its investigation and welcome the EFCC and other investigating agencies should they decide to collaborate with it.