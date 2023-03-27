Dollar steady as banking crisis fears linger

2 total views

The dollar was steady on Monday, while the yen hovered near its seven-week peak as investors assessed moves made by authorities and regulators to rein in worries over the global banking system.

The dollar index , which measures the currency against six rivals, rose 0.078% at 103.07, having gained 0.5% on Friday amid banking jitters, with shares of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) sliding nearly 9%.

Global banking stocks have been battered through the month in the wake of the sudden collapse of two U.S. lenders and the rescue of embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) last week, with authorities stepping in to ease investors nerves.

On Monday, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA.O) would acquire all of Silicon Valley Bank’s (SIVB.O) deposits and loans from the regulator.

Meanwhile, the euro was up 0.05% to $1.0764, after falling 0.6% on Friday. Sterling was at $1.2235, up 0.05% on the day, having slid 0.5% on Friday.

The Australian dollar rose 0.09% to $0.665. The kiwi was up 0.03% at $0.620.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin last rose 0.84% to $27,861.02. Ethereum , last rose 0.71% to $1,763.39.

Currency bid prices at 0645 GMT