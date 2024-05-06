Doja Cat wears nothing but a bed sheet for pre-Met Gala outing in NYC

She’s taking the “Sleeping Beauties” theme literally.

Ahead of Monday’s 2024 Met Gala, Doja Cat was spotted out and about in NYC looking like she’d just rolled out of bed.

The “Say So” singer, 28, made a quick trip to the Cartier store Sunday with Vetements fashion designer Guram Gvasalia, clad in a gown seemingly designed to look like bed linens.

The star wrapped the yards of white fabric around her body as she made her way down the street and browsed the jewelry on display, sharing a few photos of the outing on her Instagram.

Doja Cat — whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini — kept the rest of her look simple, adding black patent leather pumps and a black thong, the latter of which was visible in several paparazzi snaps.

Inside the Cartier boutique, she tried on a jaw-dropping diamond pendant for size.

Plenty of fans were puzzled by Doja’s look; “What in the Bed Bath and Beyond is going on here?” one asked in her Instagram comments.

“I know a hotel bed sheet when I see one,” another joked, while a third wrote, “When you’re asleep but have to go to the jewelry store before is [sic] closes.”

The “Say So” singer flashed part of her black thong to passersby. Splasews.com

Others, however, suspected the star was simply teasing her red carpet look for tonight, pointing to the theme for proof.

“Fashion is not only the end result! the prep is just as important as the final look,” one fan wrote.

“the met look is about to be insane I can feel it,” another chimed in.

This is just the latest in a string of shocking styles for the star, who later changed into a black leather Vetements cape for Monse’s pre-Met party.

Earlier in the weekend, she stepped out with Gvasalia in a tiny tube top and miniskirt seemingly fashioned out of plastic wrap.

Doja has been drawing comparisons to Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, with many of her recent looks, including the fur coat she layered over lingerie at the Daily Front Row Awards last month.

We can only imagine what Doja has up her sleeves — or rather, under her sheets — for tonight’s red carpet.