Dogara, Babachir Lawal meet Atiku in Abuja

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Honourable Yakubu Dogara, on Tuesday night met with former Vice President and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democrratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The meeting was held at Atiku resisdence in Abuja.

The visit comes one day after Lawal and Dogara, both members of the All Progressives Congress were excluded from its presidential campaign council.

The duo has spearheaded a northern Christian gathering to formally reject the Muslim-Muslim ticket of their party.

Lawal, Dogara and Abbo had backed Mr Tinubu in the early period of his presidential bid but parted ways with him after he opted for Kashim Shettima, a Muslim from the North-east and former Borno State governor, as his running mate.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) also opposed the same faith ticket.

Earlier in the week, Mr Dogara, during a Christian summit, condemned Mr Tinubu for picking a Muslim as a running mate, stating that Christians must reject the ticket by ensuring its defeat.