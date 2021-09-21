Does masturbation make the 4-5 bigger?

Penis size can cause concern in some people.

Having a small penis might affect a person’s self-confidence and lead to feelings of anxiety.

One of the many myths surrounding masturbation is the idea that it can make a person’s penis bigger or smaller.



However, Medical News Today reports that these myths can worsen anxiety in people who already have issues with the size of their penis.

Several other myths suggest masturbation can lead to adverse effects on different aspects of health.





There is no scientific evidence that masturbation has any permanent effect on penis size. Masturbation does lead to an erection that increases the size of the penis, but this is only temporary.

The penis will return to normal size after ejaculation.

Penis size is mostly a result of genetic influences.

The penis grows throughout puberty and sometimes for a few years after. For most, the penis will stop growing around the ages of 18 or 19.

Testosterone is an essential hormone for sexual functioning and development. During puberty, testosterone levels increase and may contribute towards penis growth.

Testosterone levels also vary during masturbation. However, these changes are minimal and have no long-term impact. Testosterone levels return to normal soon after ejaculation.

As both penis growth and masturbation have an association with testosterone levels, this could explain the misconception that masturbation affects penis size. But that is all it is — a myth and misconception.

Many companies sell lotions, ointments, and other products to increase penis size. However, there is little evidence supporting these products.

A review in 2019 assessed 21 different methods to increase penis size in over 1,000 men. The study included both surgical and non-surgical options. They found that there was little high-quality evidence proving that these methods worked.

Penis surgery can extend the length or girth of the penis. This typically involves taking fat or other tissues from different parts of the body and inserting them into the penis. The results of these surgeries vary and can lead to complications, such as sexual dysfunction.