



Boxing megastar Anthony Joshua has often been coy about his dating life, despite once saying he’d like to get married, and the Brit keeps his love life private.

At 34, the British star has put his sport first as he aims to rule the world of boxing. Known as “AJ”, he’s wowed fans ever since he started. From winning big as an amateur to becoming a global name, he’s done it all. He’s won British titles and was the champ with the WBA (Super), IBF, and WBO belts. He’s had some epic fights, like beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2017. He kept his titles fighting Alexander Povetkin, Joseph Parker, and Carlos Takam. But in 2019, Andy Ruiz Jr beat him. Joshua came back strong and won his titles back from Ruiz later that year. Joshua then lost twice to Oleksandr Usyk from Ukraine in 2021 and 2022. Now, without his belts, he’s trying to make a comeback. He’s now fighting Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia, after winning his last three fights.

The former Olympic gold medallist is not expected to have a partner cheering him on ringside at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, though. In fact, the Englishman is currently understood to be single, arguably making him one of the most eligible bachelors in sports. Joshua instead dedicates himself to his craft – so much so that he lived with his mother Yeta at their two-bedroom flat in Watford after winning his first world title strap. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he revealed: “I still live with my mum. I realised that when I started training – which I do away from home a lot – that if I’m away for 10 months of the year and then when I get back I’ve got to do commercial work I realise that if I was to move out I’d never actually see my mum.” The superstar, who boasts an estimated £62million fortune according to Celebrity Net Worth, explained that his jet-setting lifestyle means that he pines to spend time back on terra firma when his schedule allows it. He continued: “I’m away in various parts of the world for a lot of the time, but my actual base is at home with mum. So I can still wake up and see her and spend time with her when I can.”

Last year, star boxer Joshua confessed to Louis Theroux on a BBC documentary about his family-first approach towards life. He told him: “Why am I going to move out and leave my mum by herself, for some girl? Family is the most important thing. When a girl gets with me, she ain’t just marrying me, she’s marrying my family.” Joshua has been linked to dance teacher Nicole Osbourne over the years, with whom he shares a son, Joseph “JJ” Joshua, who was born in 2015. It’s known that the boxing champion has known his child’s mother since their school days. Despite this, Joshua keeps tight-lipped when asked about his love life by Theroux, swatting away prying questions. He added: “Are we going to dissect everything I say and use it as a narrative to create a story? That’s why I keep myself to myself.” He concluded by saying: “You put all this pressure on yourself to come and be this big star and be perfect. I’m telling you, they’ll pull you down. The higher you are, the bigger the drop.”





