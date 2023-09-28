The administration of Ekiti State governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, has allegedly released a list of “winners” of the All Progressives Congress local government primaries when the election is still slated for October 4.

The main local government elections are to be held in December 2023.

SaharaReporters saw the list of purported winners from leaked documents, showing a list of nominated All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates, even before the party’s October 4th scheduled primary election.

The said documents contains the names of proposed party candidates and their running mates ahead of the October 4, APC party local councils primary election before the actual conduct.

The list was signed by the governor’s Adviser, political and inter party affairs, High Chief Jide Awe and State party Chairman, Barrister Paul Omotoso.

A coalition of Civil Society Groups in Ekiti State under the aegis of Alliance for Equity and Justice Initiative echoed the allegation on Thursday, accusing the governor of rigging the APC local councils election ahead of time.

In a statement jointly signed by the coalition’s coordinator, Kayode Oluwafemi and its secretary, Kingsley Wale, the group accused the governor of moves imposed stooges in the local councils with a view to maintaining a stranglehold on the party in the State.

“Our attention has been drawn to an ongoing vicious and unpleasant political game plan being surreptitiously orchestrated by the executive Governor of the State, his Excellency, Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji, along with his cohorts both within and outside of the party, with a view to maintaining a stranglehold on the party in the State as well as undermining the power and person of the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, his Excellency Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

“The Alliance for Equity and Justice is presently in custody of documents obtained through very reliable sources, detailing attempts by the Governor to undermine the upcoming primaries for the Ekiti State local Government elections, scheduled for December 2023.

“The documents indicate that some names have already been pencilled down by the Governor as winners of a primary election that is yet to be conducted. The development raises serious concern to every peace loving citizen of Ekiti State and calls to question, the Governor’s desire to conduct a free, fair and transparent primaries even within his own political party.

“To put the records straight and disabuse the minds of some persons who may wish to see our noble effort at creating an atmosphere for a peaceful and transparent primaries as meddlesome, we have attached herewith, some very vital documents which shows that indeed, the upcoming party primaries will be anything but transparent except necessary measures are taken immediately to reverse the situation.

“It is rather very sad and unfortunate, that the Governor, who rode on the back of the good will, unflinching support, reputation and sterling performance of the former Governor, Dr Fayemi to ascend to power has now turned round with the likes of Chief Ayo Fayose, who himself was a former Governor of the State and a political turn coat, to try to undermine Dr Fayemi for reasons of political expediency.

“We recommend that the Governor and his team retraced their steps and take immediate and decisive measures to ensure a transparent, free, credible and all inclusive primary election conducted within the ambit of the party’s laws and regulations and in total compliance with Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC ) and party guideline and Electoral laws of the state.

“That attempts by a section of the party hierarchy in the State, spearheaded by the Governor to emasculate and rubbish the upcoming primaries be immediately discountenance,” the statement read in parts.

Spokesperson for the Ekiti governor, Yinka Oyebode did not answer calls made to his mobile phone, just as he did not reply to text message as of the time of this press time.