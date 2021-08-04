LIFESTYLES
Doctors’ Strike: Return to negotiating table, Buhari taking steps – FG begs NARD
The Minister of State for Health, Dr Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora, on Tuesday, urged the leadership of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to come back to the negotiating table to address outstanding issues.
The minister, who appealed to NARD at the opening ceremony of this year’s Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), FCT chapter, in Abuja, said President Muhammadu Buhari was taking every necessary step to strengthen Nigeria’s response to re-emerging infectious diseases through the provision of medical infrastructure.
The appeal is coming following NARD’s nationwide indefinite strike, which started on Monday to press home the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding it entered into with the Federal Government in March 2021 on welfare and other issues that affect members.
Mamora said, “I encourage you to ensure industrial peace in the health sector so that citizens can reap maximum benefits from your efforts.
“In saying this, there can’t be a better time and opportunity for me to appeal to doctors who’re currently on strike.
“My appeal is that they return to the negotiating table so that whatever outstanding issues can be sorted out. That’s my passionate appeal to all our colleagues.
“Even in times of war, the combatants at the end of the day come to the roundtable for the amicable resolution of issues. That’s my appeal to our colleagues all over the country who are currently engaged in the strike for the benefit of our people.”
Mamora also reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, including efforts to expand healthcare coverage in Nigeria.
Mamora said, “President Muhammadu Buhari is taking all necessary steps to strengthen Nigeria’s preparedness and response to emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases through the provision of medical infrastructure.”
LIFESTYLES
Men also get menopause!
It might come as a surprise to many but men also go through menopause.
Male menopause is said to affect about 24% of men who are over 40.
Experts use the term andropause, or late onset hypogonadism, to describe this condition in men.
A number of men experience physical changes in middle age due to declining hormonal levels.
Symptoms are irritability, weight gain, low sex drive and function, sleeping problems, depression, tiredness and strength loss. It may even include hot flushes.
“Not every man will experience this, but the symptoms are very real,” says Luigi Simone, MD, a family doctor at Scripps Clinic Encinitas in the US with a special focus on men’s health.
There’s a reason it’s called male menopause. It’s because it can produce many of the same symptoms as female menopause.”
Unlike with female menopause, research published by Britain’s National Health Service show that male testosterone levels will decline by 1-2% every year over the age of 40. This is a natural, normal process, with 18-year-olds typically showing testosterone levels exceeding 1 000 nanograms per decilitre, compared to 200 ng/dl in 80-year-old men.
If you are within the age range of andropause and suspect that you might have it, visit your doctor so you can have tests done and undergo treatment.
LIFESTYLES
What do men want during sex
When it comes to sex, there is often a misconception that men always want the most extravagant things.
Often perpetrated by pornography, men are often accused of wanting the most extreme sex positions to have the best sex.
But, according to Redbook, men appreciate simple things when it comes to sex.
ALSO READ: WHAT DO WOMEN WANT DURING SEX!
According to the magazine, this is what a man wants:
1. Do it with the lights on
According to relationship expert Bernardo Mendez, men rarely notice a woman’s self-perceived flaws. They only become aware of them if you’re preoccupied with them or go out of your way to cover up. As men are visual creatures, Mendez says they often want to see everything during sex.
2. Someone who uses their mouth well
According to dating coach Todd Valentine, men love oral sex, especially if their partner takes the initiative.
3. Someone is vocal
According to Valentine, men want someone who’ll communicate exactly what they want during sex. This doesn’t have to sound like a porn movie, but a sexual GPS lets him know if he is on the right track.
4. Have sex anywhere
“Men fantasise about having sex in different places,” says Dr Scott Haltzman, author of The Secrets of Happily Married Men. While normal sex has its place, he sometimes wants to do something different and that’s good for you too.
5. Dress up
According to US relationship and sex therapist Megan Fleming, anything that makes a woman feel good in her body and sexually confident is very sexy and nothing is sexier to your guy than confidence.
LIFESTYLES
7 signs your wife is cheating on you
Infidelity is the worst crime one could commit in a relationship. When it comes to light, infidelity completely sabotages the relationship and hurts the other partner greatly. It affects their confidence and self-worth greatly and might even push them into depression.
Thus, in order to be on the safer side, it is always good to know the signs that indicate cheating.
This way, you can mentally and emotionally prepare yourself for the worst. Here is a look at 7 signs your wife is cheating on you.
- She doesn’t do the little things anymore
The little things are the healthiest part of any relationship. Making each other tea in the morning, kissing goodbye before work, giving compliments, and showing appreciation are key to a long-lasting and happy relationship. When your wife has stopped doing the little things she used to do, it might be a sign of her cheating. In addition, even if she is not cheating, it’s a sign she is unhappy in the relationship.
2. Increased request for privacy
If your wife is being more and more secretive with her gadgets like mobile or laptop, she is likely to be cheating. Signs of female infidelity include leaving the room when taking a phone call, being overly possessive of her phone, and frequently deleting history on her phone, laptop, or tablet. If your partner is not open with her devices the way that she used to be, it may be because she is hiding something from you.
3. You spend less time together
Spending time together as a couple is what helps you form a bond. Whether you are headed out for date night or spending time with a group of mutual friends, spending time with each other is important. If you are spending significantly less time together than you used to, it is a sign she is cheating. At the very least, this is one of the prominent signs of infidelity in a woman, which shows she is no longer interested in you and maybe chasing after someone else.
4. She suddenly spends a lot of time at work
When your wife starts staying late at the office, it’s either a sign she is extremely committed to her job or that she is extremely committed to someone else. The problem is bigger if her work seems to be taking her away for the weekends or overnight for work activities when it never did before.
5. She has new friends
Building new contacts and social circles do not imply your wife is cheating on you. But her behavior about them does carry signs your wife is cheating on you. For example, she is spending time with new friends but doesn’t want to introduce you to them. This is definitely one of the warning signs of a cheating partner.
6. She has changed her appearance
If your significant other suddenly starts exercising and eating healthier, that could be a sign that they are trying to appear more attractive to someone. Especially if your significant other looks the same around you, but significantly better for work or certain social events.
7. She is not interested in sex anymore
When it comes to female infidelity signs, not wanting to have sex is a big one. When your wife starts showing a lack of interest or enthusiasm in your sex life there is a chance she may be creating a bond elsewhere.
