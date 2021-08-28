NEWS
Doctors save a chopped 4-5!
A mentally-ill man who intentionally chopped his 4-5 in a suicide attempt has had it reattached!
According to Daily Mail, the 34-year-old man from Birmingham in England was found unconscious at his home following a psychotic breakdown in which he cut off his 4-5 with a kitchen knife.
The disturbing incident was published in the British Medical Journal Case Reports.
The journal revealed the unidentified man suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and had several stab wounds on his body.
“His penis was put on ice and taken to University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust in the ambulance with him,” the article read.
It is reported that the man’s 4-5 was reattached 24 hours later following his admission to the operating theatre.
The medical journal also revealed the man was transferred to a psychiatric centre for two weeks after he recovered.
“The patient reported return of sensation to the penis as well as spontaneous erection six weeks postoperatively,” the authors wrote in the report.
Gbajabiamila meets Amosun, Akinlade, Odebiyi others in Abeokuta [PHOTOS]
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Friday met former Ogun State Governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun in his Ibara, Abeokuta residence.
Gbajabiamila and Amosun held a meeting involving a governorship candidate, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade and Senator Tolu Odebiyi of Ogun West.
The meeting was also attended by the former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun, Chief Derin Adebiyi; a former House of Representatives member, Hon. Micky Kazeem and a close ally of Amosun, Rotimi Rahmon.
Though the purpose of the meeting was not made public, the media aide to Akinlade, Azeez Adelani, said it was on “strategic cause”.
“The Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiala visited former governor and Senator representing Ogun Central, H.E. Ibikunle Amosun, CON, FCA at his White – House, Ibara GRA residence, Abeokuta, Ogun State, earlier today on a strategic cause,” Adelani posted on social media.
Also confirming the visit, Gbajabiamila, who had earlier paid a condolence visit to Governor Dapo Abiodun over the death of his father, said he “visited former Ogun State Governor and member of the National Assembly, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun at his Abeokuta home on Friday, August 27, 2021.”
Meanwhile, observers in Ogun State said the visit might not be unconnected to the preparation for the 2023 general election as it affects the ruling APC.
Soyinka rebukes DSS, Buhari govt, says Sunday Igboho not criminal
Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has maintained that Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Igboho is not a criminal.
Soyinka said the Nigerian Government should tag herdsmen killing people and raping women as criminals and not Igboho.
Speaking with journalists at the Freedom Park in Lagos on Friday, the Nobel Laureate said Igboho’s agitation cannot be criminalized because it’s peaceful.
Soyinka also criticized the Department of State Services, DSS, for raiding Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.
He said: “I refuse to accept that Igboho is being chased because he peacefully demonstrated his position vis-a-vis the destiny of this nation, which is a fundamental human right of any body.
“Somebody calls for secession, calls for a separate state, I don’t consider that, and nowhere does it deserve to be called a criminal act.
“As long as it is done peacefully, collectively, within the ambit of the law, you don’t now criminalize that action.
“And in addition, commit criminal acts against such an individual, which is what the government, the security forces did by raiding Igboho’s home in the middle of the night, killing two of his own people, then claiming, without a warrant or anything, they found weapons in his home.”
Igboho is currently locked up by security agents in Benin Republic.
The freedom fighter was arrested recently in Cotonou while trying to travel to Germany.
Igboho had fled Nigeria to Benin Republic after he was declared wanted by the DSS.
His arrest followed the discovery of weapons in his house in Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State.
Bandits release 32 more students Of Kaduna Baptist school
Thirty-two more students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, have regained freedom.
Joseph Hayab, Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), confirmed the victims’ release on Friday.
“Thirty-two of the students have been released this evening,” he said.
Hayab, who said the students have been reunited with their parents, did not go into details.
The development comes one day after pupils of an Salihu Tanko Islmammiya school in Tegina, Niger State, regained freedom after 88 days in captivity.
A total of 31 students of the Baptist school are still being held by bandits.
