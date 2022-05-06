LIFESTYLES
Do men prefer big butts?
With so many pop culture references making their way to the internet about ‘the big booty’, the obsession over big butts has reached its peak.
Countless celebs have gotten plastic surgery done to enlarge their butt, because, over time, it has been considered to be a very attractive form of beauty.
Many do it to gain confidence and many do it to attract the attention of their partners. It has been said that men really like big butts, do they really prefer it so much? Let’s get down to decoding it.
1.Scientific research
Research at the University of Texas at Austin has recently observed that while it is considered that men are really attracted to big butts, they are more drawn toward the curvature of the back that portrays the picture of a nicely, shaped butt. The study consisted of 100 men, between the age of 17 to 34 who were asked to rate a woman’s attractiveness based on their sideway’s silhouette. Every image had been altered at the lower spine to curve it out at different angles. It was found that men preferred it when the lower spine of the curved at a 45-degree angle.
2. Research via different butt shapes
The researchers conducted another study that observed that around 200 men were turned on by women whose spinal curvature was 45 degrees or close to that, no matter the size of their butt. This proved that men actually prefer women who have a specific spinal curvature, and not the size of their butt!
3.Popular beliefs
It is a popular belief that women with a curvaceous spine structure are able to balance their weight on the hips when they are pregnant. It is more effective during pregnancy and it leads to fewer spine injuries. Men prefer to be with women who have a better ability to bear children.
Why you should avoid wearing a G-string!
Underwear is probably the most important clothing item.
According to experts, a good set of underwear is important to keep outer garments from being soiled by perspiration, urine, semen, pre-seminal fluid, faeces, vaginal discharge, and menstrual blood.
For women, a brassiere provides support for the breasts, and for men, briefs serve the same function for the male genitalia.
While G-strings and thongs have become popular in terms of fashion and sex appeal, many health experts agree wearing them can be detrimental to your health.
According to Woron magazine, there are a lot of health disadvantages of wearing G-strings or thongs.
According to the publication, these disadvantages include:
1. Infections
If you’re wearing a G-string regularly, then you’re highly susceptible to recurring yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis, both of which cause discomfort and can feel mentally exhausting. Beyond trapping moisture down there, thin G-strings transfer faecal bacteria to your vagina, putting you in the danger zone for infections.
2. Skin irritation
Even if your G-string doesn’t transfer enough bad bacteria to disrupt your vaginal flora, there’s still a chance that skin irritation can lead to infections. Since G-strings are rubbing between your cheeks all day, it’s pretty likely that you experience chafing, friction, and even burning at some points.
When there’s too much friction going on, you might even get a few cuts around the vagina. Open cuts in the skin can allow bacteria to enter your body, which is just another way that G-strings lead to infections.
Our skin is so sensitive down there and your undies shouldn’t ever cause you pain or irritation.
3. Inflammation
If you’ve ever spoken to a gynaecologist, they’ll most likely stress the importance of wearing loose-fitting clothes, especially underwear.
Wearing tight trousers and underwear can cause the vagina to become inflamed. A few signs of your vagina being inflamed are pain, swelling, itchiness, and a change in discharge.
Weird things men do when their wives are not around
Men try their best to be civil or neat and clean in front of their partners. But do you know what happens to the rats when the cat is away? Men do many random things in your absence and you may not be even able to guess it. Here are 7 things we got to know so scroll down quickly and know what your man may be upto.
1. They spend more time on the pot
Once you are out, they will spend their time sitting on the toilet with their phone, tablet or even laptop. Some men even sit on the pot and swipe right or left on the dating apps (if single)
2. Watch erotica
The moment you are out of sight, many men plug in their stash of erotica. They might even experiment or ask you if you are up for trying something new once you are back.
3. Smell their own body parts
Men can be disgusting, well women are no less, but here we shall explore the dirty side of men. Many men have this habit of smelling their armpits, their underwear or your underwear…
4. Eating weird combos
Now food is something they are honest about in front of their partner but what they do not reveal is their love for trying weird food combos. Mixing Chinese noodles with dal. Dal with spring roll or smeared on pizza with cheese… yes, they do not want you making that disgusted face, hence the secrecy!
5. Cry
Many men, thanks to your patriarchal society, are conditioned to hide their tears. So if they ever feel like crying, they will do it in your absence. Be it a personal trauma or a movie scene, they will most probably get up to go to the loo or wait for you to leave.
6. Try your makeup
Did you know that some men love to try makeup? They will try your colourful lipsticks or see what your brushes do, just for the fun of it.
Here’s why sex during pregnancy is good for mum and baby!
Pregnancy is one of the most beautiful things a woman can experience in her lifetime.
Carrying a little human being inside you can be the most rewarding and fulfilling feeling.
Another fulfilment that a pregnant woman can experience is having sex during pregnancy.
Yes, a pregnant woman can also have sex, despite carrying a human being inside her, and experts agree there’s a lot of benefits to it.
According to many gynaecologists, pregnancy brings with it a lot of bodily changes, one of which is an increased libido.
From the first to the third trimester, there will be a lot of fluctuations in a pregnant woman’s libido.
Many experts warn that sex during pregnancy is not off-limits and will cause no damage to your health or the baby’s.
So, what are the benefits of having sex during pregnancy?
1. Leads to Greater Satisfaction and Better Orgasms
The release of estrogen and progesterone – the two main hormones during pregnancy – helps women experience better orgasms. Increased estrogen leads to more blood flow in the pelvic area, thereby arousing a woman. Increased sensitivity in the area helps women achieve better orgasms. It is one of the most lasting benefits of intercourse during pregnancy.
2. Improves and Boosts Immunity
Immunity in a pregnant woman can dwindle often. Doctors prescribe a healthy diet and lifestyle to ensure pregnant women are not susceptible to any illnesses, and sex plays an important role in strengthening immunity.
3. Improves Bonding Between a Couple
Sex during pregnancy releases endorphins that reduce stress levels, thereby providing a healthy environment to the baby and mother. Apart from this, sex also increases the production of oxytocin, a hormone responsible for attachment and love. This stimulates better bonding and intimacy between partners. If you have sex regularly with your partner, it could cement a strong bond during the pregnancy phase and help in the complication-free progression of pregnancy and labour.
4. Lowers Blood Pressure
Due to the hormones released post-orgasm, the entire body goes into a relaxed state, which decreases blood pressure. This, however, does not reduce the chances of preeclampsia, and it is important that you consult your doctor in case of preeclampsia.
5. Improves Self-Esteem
Sex during pregnancy can improve self-esteem by leaps and bounds. The many physical changes in your body can be a little too much to take in – you are most likely not going to look like your older self, which may make you feel less attractive. It is common to feel that your body is not your own. An increased sex drive may give you more confidence and help develop a positive attitude towards yourself.
