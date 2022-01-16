SPORTS
Djokovic flies out of Australia after losing court appeal
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic flew out of Australia on Sunday after a court upheld the government’s decision to cancel his visa, capping days of drama over the country’s COVID-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status.
The unanimous ruling by a three-judge Federal Court bench dealt a final blow to Djokovic’s hopes of chasing a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open that starts on Monday.
The Serbian player went to the airport in Melbourne just hours later. Federal agents escorted him and his team from the business lounge to the gate, where he boarded an Emirates flight bound for Dubai. The flight took off shortly before 11 p.m. (1200 GMT).
In a rollercoaster ride, the world’s top men’s player was first detained by immigration authorities on Jan. 6, ordered released by a court on Jan. 10 and then detained on Saturday again pending Sunday’s court hearing.
Djokovic said after the ruling he was extremely disappointed as it meant he could not take part in the tournament.
“I respect the Court’s ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country,” he said in a statement and wished the tournament well.
Djokovic, 34, had appealed against Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s use of discretionary powers to cancel his visa. The minister had said Djokovic could be a threat to public order because his presence would encourage anti-vaccination sentiment amidst Australia’s worst coronavirus outbreak.
Chief Justice James Allsop said the court ruling was based on the lawfulness and legality of the minister’s decision in the context of the three grounds of appeal Djokovic’s legal team lodged.
“It is no part of the function of the court to decide upon the merits or wisdom of the decision,” Allsop said, adding that the three judges were unanimous in their ruling. The full reasoning behind the ruling would be released in the coming days, he said.
‘Keep borders strong’
The player’s visa saga has dominated headlines around the world and fuelled a debate over the rights of people who opt to remain unvaccinated as governments take measures to protect their people from the two-year coronavirus pandemic.
The controversy became a political touchstone for Prime Minister Scott Morrison as he prepares for an election due by May. His government has faced criticism for its handling of Djokovic’s visa application.
Morrison welcomed the court’s ruling, saying the decision will help “keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe.”
“It’s now time to get on with the Australian Open and get back to enjoying tennis over the summer,” he said in a statement.
Djokovic had been granted a visa to enter Australia, with a COVID-19 infection on Dec. 16 providing the basis for a medical exemption from Australia’s requirements that all visitors be vaccinated. The exemption was organized through Tennis Australia.
That exemption prompted widespread anger in Australia, which has undergone some of the world’s toughest Covid-19 lockdowns and where more than 90% of adults are vaccinated. The government said recent infection alone did not meet its standards for an exemption.
Weeping fans
But the player also had some support, especially in his native Serbia and from Serbians living in Australia.
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Sunday, “I think that the court decision is scandalous, I am disappointed, I think it demonstrated how the rule of law is functioning or better to say not functioning in some other countries.” read more
In the Serbian capital Belgrade, Djokovic’s hometown, many support him although some felt he should have been vaccinated.
“I think Australia should be ashamed of itself and that the decision was not a just one. I am sorry for Novak as a tennis player and as a person,” said Danilo Mircic, a student.
“If I were him, I would get vaccinated and avoid problems in the future,” said Aleksandar Janjic, a middle-aged computer programmer. read more
In Melbourne, around 70 Djokovic fans, including young children, sang folk songs and chanted in the Federal Court plaza while they waited for the court’s ruling.
They gathered around a loudspeaker to hear the judge reading out the decision, but it took several minutes after the court adjourned before they worked out that Djokovic had lost. Two women were weeping, while others started up chants for a short while before the crowd dispersed.
“What they did today is everything except justice,” said Natasha Marjnovic, 44, a Djokovic supporter who was wiping away tears. “They killed a beautiful sportsman and his career and for all of us who love tennis.”
Disruption to tennis
The men’s tennis governing body ATP said “today’s decision to uphold Novak Djokovic’s Australian visa cancellation marks the end of a deeply regrettable series of events”.
It added in a statement that decisions of legal authorities regarding public health must be respected. read more
Tennis Australia said it respected the decision.
On the tennis circuit, fellow players had become impatient for the media circus around Djokovic to end as it had become an unwelcome distraction, casting uncertainty over the draw for the tournament.
But several voiced sympathy for Djokovic following his legal defeat.
“There was a political agenda at play here with the elections coming up which couldn’t be more obvious,” Vasek Pospisil, a Canadian tennis player, said on Twitter.
“This is not his fault.”
SPORTS
Australia cancels Djokovic visa for the second time
Tennis star Novak Djokovic is facing deportation after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time.
The Australian government cancelled his visa on Friday, saying the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player, unvaccinated for COVID-19, may pose a risk to the community.
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used discretionary powers to again cancel Djokovic’s visa after a court quashed an earlier revocation and released him from immigration detention on Monday.
“Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so,” Hawke said in a statement.
The government “is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic”.
He said he had “carefully considered” information from Djokovic, the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force.
Under the section of the Migration Act which the minister used to exercise his power to cancel the visa, Djokovic would not be able to secure a visa to come to Australia for three years, except in compelling circumstances that affect Australia’s interest.
Djokovic’s lawyers are expected to appeal the cancellation in the Federal Circuit and Family Court as they successfully did after the first cancellation.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed Djokovic’s pending deportation, saying Australia had achieved one of the lowest pandemic death rates, strongest economies and highest vaccination rates in the world.
“Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected,” Morrison said in a statement. “This is what the minister is doing in taking this action today.”
Djokovic’s exemption from a COVID-19 vaccination requirement to compete was approved by the Victoria state government and Tennis Australia, the tournament organiser. That apparently allowed him to receive a visa to travel.
But the Australian Border Force rejected the exemption and cancelled his visa upon arrival in Melbourne.
SPORTS
Transfer: You’ll regret it – Carragher warns Liverpool over Mohamed Salah
Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher has warned the club’s owners they will never be forgiven if they allow Mohamed Salah to leave the club.
Salah’s current deal at Liverpool runs until the summer of 2023 and the player wants to remain at Anfield.
Carragher is of the opinion that the club should not hesitate to give the player whatever he wants despite the Egypt International reportedly demanding to become the highest paid player in the Premier League.
“Those two players [Salah and Mane] are obviously a big miss and this talk of Salah’s contract will probably intensify even more because when he is not there, you see the effect it has,” Carragher told Sky Sports after Arsenal’s 0-0 draw at Anfield.
“As a Liverpool supporter you should be wary that this [Salah’s contract situation] is dragging on. Other big players at Liverpool have signed contracts in the last three or four months, the goalkeeper [Alisson Becker], Trent [Alexander-Arnold], Virgil van Dijk, huge figures in this team
“Salah wants to be paid as well as any top player in the Premier League or world football, and why shouldn’t he? He deserves that, we’re talking about one of the best players in the world.
“The problem, and the angle Liverpool may be looking at it from, is where Salah would go? The Spanish giants [Real Madrid and Barcelona] are really out of the equation now given the problems they have financially.
“Would Salah leave and ruin his legacy by going to Manchester City or Manchester United? Probably not, so that’s probably Liverpool’s bargaining chip.
“I would love this deal to be done as quickly as possible. You cannot forget the price Liverpool signed Salah for. It wasn’t as if they went and spent £100million, they did what they are great at and did a brilliant deal. The money they have invested in him already – transfer fee and wages – has been a snip.
“This is not a case of giving the player exactly what he wants, but Liverpool Football Club and the owners, I don’t think they would be forgiven if Salah left this club in the summer or in 18 months’ time.
“He’s a Liverpool legend, one of the greatest players the club has ever had, and it needs to be sorted sooner rather than later.”
SPORTS
Mikel Arteta’s 7-man Arsenal transfer wishlist emerges after private talks held
Arsenal are in the market for new recruits this January transfer window.
And there are seven names on manager Mikel Arteta ‘s transfer wishlist.
Arteta is keen to strengthen his midfield this month but also has his eye on a new striker after his falling out with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the seemingly imminent departure of Alexandre Lacazette.
The five central midfield players on Arsenal’s wishlist are Danilo, Bruno Guimaraes, Youri Tielemans, Arthur and Georginio Wijnaldum.
The former has impressed in a defensive midfield role for Palmeiras this season and at 20 would prove a shrewd investment.
But Palmeiras are keen to retain Danilo’s services for the Club World Cup next month and, in a blow to Arsenal, are set to reject any bid that comes in for the midfielder this January.
Lyon’s Guimaraes is another player Arteta is keen on and Arsenal have already made contact with him.
“Arsenal approached my agent,” claimed Guimaraes recently, before suggesting he isn’t looking to leave the Ligue 1 side. “But there was no offer. My aim, and I made it clear to Juninho, is to win a title with Lyon.”
Tielemans would prove an expensive option given he is a key player in Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side.
Arthur on the other hand is a more realistic option and Mirror Sport understands that Arsenal have already held private talks with Juventus over a move for the Brazilian.
Arthur is keen on a switch, but Juventus are not willing to let him go before they sign a replacement, with Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek high up on their wishlist.
Paris Saint-Germain’s Wijnaldum is also a good option for Arsenal, although they would have to wait until the end of the season before being able to sign him on a free.
One stumbling block is that the Dutchman is set to be inundated with offers come June, but a possible saving grace for the Gunners is that Wijnaldum is said to be an Arsenal fan.
Arteta’s striker targets include Jonathan David and Dusan Vlahovic.
The former plays for Lille and is very much seen as an alternative to Arsenal’s first choice target up top, Vlahovic.
That said, Edu has spoken with the Canadian’s agent over a possible January switch.
Vlahovic would set Arsenal back an eye-watering £75million and would become their most expensive player ever if they agree to part with the money this month.
A stumbling block for Arsenal is that although they are willing to splash the cash, they want to pay the £75m in instalments, while Fiorentina want the fee in one single payment.
