DJ Switch joins #June12thProtest demonstrators on Twitter

#June12Protest demonstrators have accused security operatives of assault and human rights abuses during their demonstration in Abuja.

One of them, Blessing Dawang, said police officers used razor blade to slice their foot after they were arrested on Saturday.

Blessing and two other demonstrators were arrested.

They were taking to Apo police station where they were tortured and abused.

They were, however, released after human rights lawyer intervened.

In a video that surfaced online after their release, Blessing said the before their released, the officers that arrested them told them they won’t release them until they inflict injuries on them .

The officers according to Blessing brought out a razor blaze and sliced their feet.