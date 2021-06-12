Connect with us

DJ Switch joins #June12thProtest demonstrators on Twitter

3 hours ago

Obianuju Catherine Udeh, better known as DJ Switch has joined the #June12thProtest demonstrators.

DJ Switch, who has been in hiding since October 2020 after sharing a video of security forces opening fire on EndSARS protesters in Nigeria, tweeted to lend her support to the protest.

Tweeting in support of the protest on Saturday, DJ Switch said : I am so proud that we are making this statement of defiance! Defying tyranny, oppression, suppression on #DemocracyDay even at great risks to our lives! Today #June12thProtest this government and the one after will take into account the difference with this generation and the old”.

#June12thProtest: Police officers slice protesters’ feet with razor blade

41 mins ago

June 12, 2021

 #June12Protest demonstrators have accused security operatives of assault and human rights abuses during their demonstration in Abuja.

One of them, Blessing Dawang, said police officers used razor blade to slice their foot after they were arrested on Saturday.

Blessing and two other demonstrators were arrested.

They were taking to Apo police station where they were tortured and abused.

They were, however, released after human rights lawyer intervened.

In a video that surfaced online after their release, Blessing said the before their released, the officers that arrested them told them they won’t release them until they inflict injuries on them .

The officers according to Blessing brought out a razor blaze and sliced their feet.

#June12thProtest: Fight breaks out among #IStandWithBuhari protesters in Abuja

3 hours ago

June 12, 2021

An internal tussle broke out on Saturday morning amongst members of the #IStandWithBuhari protest group at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

Leaders of the group were seen in a heated exchange of words over the sharing of monetary resources meant for organising the counter protests.

Hundreds of pro-Buhari supporters had arrived at the Unity Fountain on Saturday to show their solidarity with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

#June12thProtest: Makinde addresses protesters in Ibadan

4 hours ago

June 12, 2021

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has declared his full support for those calling for good governance in the country.

Governor Makinde stated this on Saturday, while addressing the #June12Protest demonstrators at Mokola, Ibadan.

The governor was on his way to an event when he met the demonstrators.

He said the protest must continue to be peaceful and constructive in order to achieve the desired result.

