CELEBRITIES

DJ Cuppy receives Rolls Royce Cullinan as gift on her ‘fake’ birthday (Video)

Published

3 hours ago

on

Celebrity Disc Jockey and Producer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy says she received a brand new Rolls Royce Cullinan as birthday gift.

The daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola revealed that she held a fake birthday celebration, and it was at the party that the expensive whip was gifted to her by a man named Pooyan Mokhtari.

DJ Cuppy took to her Instagram story to make this known as she shared photo and videos from the occasion.

She wrote; ”Just when I thought my fake birthday was over, @pooyanmokhtari bought me a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

See the video below:

CELEBRITIES

Davido’s baby mama Sophia warns critics against ‘dragging’ her in 2022

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama of popular musician, Davido, has warned critics against trolling her in 2022.

This comes after rumours that she had an altercation with Amanda, Davido’s second baby mama, during their stay with the singer in Ghana.

During an Instagram live video where she accused blockers of spoiling her name, she broke down in tears, adding that she’d speak up for herself to avoid being questioned by her daughter, Imade, in the future.

In a series of Instagram story post, the entrepreneur also called out a blogger for cooking up stories against her.

She wrote, “I just want to be left alone to live my life, mind my business and enjoy!

“I will never take out anything from your drama out on the kids. They are innocent. Leave me alone.

“It’s been six yearrs of bashing Sophia. Enough is enough. 2022 I will not be silent.”

Sophia noted that she made her daughter meet with her half-sister, Hailey, out of love.

“I made sure that my daughter and her sister saw each other after two years out of nothing but love! I do not regret it and I will never let you people’s hate affect the kids,” she said.

With a note of warning, the mother-of-one added, “Nobody wanted to make this girls ticket possible. I fought and insisted, and what I get on return is one dirty blogger spewing lies and fake gist?

“Enough is enough! 2022 you all are not dragging me for free anymore.”

CELEBRITIES

Fans welcome actress Mercy Aigbe to Islam as she reveals her Muslim name

Published

2 days ago

on

January 2, 2022

By

Top female Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, has warmed the hearts of Muslim faithfuls after she revealed her newly adopted Muslim name on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Nollywood star posted series of photos of herself rocking a covered outfit like a Muslim woman.

Mercy Aigbe even thanked God the Muslim way while boasting about being the wife of her mystery lover, D’Owner.

She wrote: “Alhamdulillah Robil Al-Amin  Agbeke Aya D’Owner .”

In a subsequent post, the movie star revealed her newly adopted Muslim name.

In her words: “And she shall be called MINNAH……. .”

See video HERE

Fans trooped to the actress’ comment section to congratulate her on joining Islam.

CELEBRITIES

Reality star, Tacha slams Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay for questioning Nigerian artistes’ love life

Published

3 days ago

on

January 1, 2022

By

Big Brother Naija star, Natacha Akide better known as Tacha, has taken a swipe at Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay, for questioning the love life of Nigerian artistes.

Wendy Addo, had taken to her Twitter account to say that she was waiting for a day when an up-and-coming Ghanaian artiste would date a top female Nigerian celebrity.

She raised the issue while noting that Nigerian artistes also date top female celebrities in Ghana.

Wendy Shay tweeted; “I’m still waiting for the day an up-and-coming artiste from Ghana will date a top female celebrity from Nigeria like the way my Naija brothers do to some of our Ghana female celebs.

Ain’t nothing wrong with that. Love goes where love is, right? Ghana wake up.”

Responding to the tweet, Tacha said; “What is this? Lool. Is this really supposed to come from one of the supposed biggest female artistes in Africa? Black man be black man problem.”

This comes at a time when Ghanaian artistes have been taking jabs at their Nigerian counterparts.

See the posts:

