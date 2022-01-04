DJ Cuppy receives Rolls Royce Cullinan as gift on her ‘fake’ birthday (Video)

Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama of popular musician, Davido, has warned critics against trolling her in 2022.

This comes after rumours that she had an altercation with Amanda, Davido’s second baby mama, during their stay with the singer in Ghana.

During an Instagram live video where she accused blockers of spoiling her name, she broke down in tears, adding that she’d speak up for herself to avoid being questioned by her daughter, Imade, in the future.

In a series of Instagram story post, the entrepreneur also called out a blogger for cooking up stories against her.

She wrote, “I just want to be left alone to live my life, mind my business and enjoy!

“I will never take out anything from your drama out on the kids. They are innocent. Leave me alone.

“It’s been six yearrs of bashing Sophia. Enough is enough. 2022 I will not be silent.”

Sophia noted that she made her daughter meet with her half-sister, Hailey, out of love.

“I made sure that my daughter and her sister saw each other after two years out of nothing but love! I do not regret it and I will never let you people’s hate affect the kids,” she said.

With a note of warning, the mother-of-one added, “Nobody wanted to make this girls ticket possible. I fought and insisted, and what I get on return is one dirty blogger spewing lies and fake gist?

“Enough is enough! 2022 you all are not dragging me for free anymore.”