Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, is leaning on her family following her split from ex-fiance, Ryan Taylor.

Taking to her Instagram page to share photos from her grandmother’s 90th birthday party, she expressed how grateful she is to still have her grandparents around.

According to her, family is always first and they all went all out for their maternal grandmother’s birthday.

DJ Cuppy further revealed her favorite thing about her culture, Yoruba, which is their love of celebrating people while they are still alive.

“Family FIRST! You know we had to go ALL OUT for my Mummy’s Mummy’s 90th Birthday! It’s such a blessing to have grandparents around. My favorite thing about my culture is we celebrate people while we still have them with us. #CuppyDat”.