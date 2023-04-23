Jordan Banjo has welcomed his third child with wife Naomi Courts.

The Diversity star, 30, took to Instagram to share the happy news and announce his baby boy’s unusual name.

He posted a black and white photo of Naomi cuddling their new arrival as Jordan, wearing a silver bracelet on his wrist, held the baby’s finger.

In a gushing tribute to his wife, Jordan captioned the post: “Atreus Funso Banjo 20.04.2023 8lb 8oz.

“I’m so proud of you @naomibanjo, my angel, my wife and the most incredible mum to our children, thank you for our 3 beautiful children, a gift I can never repay, I love you.”

Atreus is a name from Greek mythology that means “fearless” and is also the name of the son of Kratos in popular Playstation game God of War.

Their youngest son joins older siblings Cassius, four, and three-year-old Mayowa.

Fans and Jordan’s famous pals were quick to congratulate the dance star on the new arrival.

Jordan’s 580,000 followers also left a string of nice messages with many praising him for his powerful words about Naomi.

One wrote: “Congratulations to you both and “a gift I can never repay” is the most beautiful way to describe motherhood I’ve ever read!”

Another said: “Congratulations to you all, another beautiful addition to your family. Hope Nay and Atreus are doing well.”

While a third added: “Aww same birthday as my sons he’s gorgeous congratulations to you all.”