Atiku Support Organisation has called on the Supreme Court to remove President Bola Tinubu from office, saying “evidence shows he is a man of questionable character”.

The organisation, in a statement signed and issued by Dr. Victor Moses, the National Publicity Secretary of the group on Sunday ahead of the Supreme Court sitting to hear the appeals filed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, said, “The 2023 presidential election has left Nigeria in a bad and terrible shape because the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, whom much was entrusted and expected, decided to boggle and sidestep the entire lawful electoral process in broad daylight and forced upon Nigerians unelected, unelectable and unqualified Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president.”

“INEC’s conduct in the 2023 presidential election was the same as that of ‘419ners and Yahoo boys,” it said.

According to the organisation, all indices and the evidence before the court show that “Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a man with questionable character, identity crises, and past documented criminal history in drug trafficking, money laundering, who deserves a prison term, not the office of the President of Nigeria”.

The organisation said, “The law is clear even to the uneducated layman in the village that no person with a criminal history and career in crime should be the president of Nigeria. The law is clear that no man who forged and submitted a fake school certificate to INEC should be allowed to be president.

“The law angrily frowns on and forbids a man who severally and serially lied on oath since 1998 about his academic records, age, name, citizenship status, and his entire identity, among others, to be the President.”

Victor called on the judges of the apex court to “strongly and with the fear of God, uphold the sanctity of the Nigerian constitution”.

“Do not cave into their intimidation, blackmail, bullying, and ‘Ghana must-go-bags’. Stand firm for the Constitution and for the people of Nigeria. You have a chance to restore the image of the judiciary and get back the lost confidence of the people,” the group said.

The group also called on the judges to sack Tinubu from the office, adding that the heavens will not fall.

“No nation all over the world has a documented drug trafficker as a president. Nigeria should not be known for setting the wrong records. You have 48 hours to rescue this nation and be on the good part of the history books or uphold criminality and be judged by history,” the group said.