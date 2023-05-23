Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Disgraced former entertainer Rolf Harris, who was jailed for a series of indecent assaults on girls, has died aged 93,

Rolf Harris: Serial abuser and ex-entertainer dies aged 93

Former British entertainer Rolf Harris, who was jailed in 2014 for a series of indecent assaults on girls, has died at the age of 93.

Harris was found guilty of a string of assaults between 1968 and 1986 and was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison.

He was released in 2017 but never apologized to his victims.

His family confirmed his death in a statement and asked for privacy.

“This is to confirm that Rolf Harris recently died peacefully surrounded by family and friends and has now been laid to rest.

“They ask that you respect their privacy. No further comment will be made.”

The cause of death is unknown.

Harris’s convictions included attacks on four girls, including two in their early teens and a friend of his daughter.

