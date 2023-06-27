Discos backtrack on tariff hike, await NERC approval

Power distribution companies, on Monday, backtracked on their earlier announcement of a tariff hike projected to take effect from July 1, 2023.

Their actions came barely 18 hours after the issued the notifications.

Various public notices from some of the Discos seen on Sunday had stated that the electricity tariff would be raised by about 30 to 40 per cent for selected categories of consumers on July 1, 2023.

However, the DisCos on Monday clarified that they had not got the approval of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to hike tariffs.

In an appeal by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), issued on Monday, the firm asked its customers to disregard the planned tariff increase as approval for such an increment had not been received.

It said: “Please, disregard the communication circulating in the media regarding the review of electricity tariffs.

“Be informed that no approval for such increment has been received. We regret any inconvenience, ” the AEDC stated in its latest announcement.

Sources said the DisCos may have buckled under pressure to put the review on hold.

General Manager, Public Affairs of NERC, Dr. Usman Abba-Arabi, could not be reached by phone for confirmation.

But, a senior official in NERC confirmed that the regulator had not given the Discos approval to announce the hike in tariffs.

“The commission did not give them such approval,” the official, who pleaded not to be named due to lack of approval, stated.