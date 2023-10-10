



Arsenal supporters have been left infuriated after Dillon Danis decided to try and get under the skin of KSI by urinating on an Arsenal shirt before sharing the footage on social media. MMA fighter Danis will make the switch to boxing on Saturday when he takes on Logan Paul at Manchester’s AO Arena as part of a double headline bill alongside KSI and Tommy Fury.

Danis and Paul have been locked in an ugly war of words leading up to their bout with Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal even filing a lawsuit against the Bellator star before slapping him with a restraining order. But now Danis has taken direct aim at the brains behind the popular beverage Prime by disrespecting their beloved football team. Posting a video on X (formerly Twitter), Danis sarcastically caption his post “Go Gunners” with a heart emoji. Holding up a replica Arsenal shirt, Danis said: “Whatsup KSI, heard you like Arsenal, so I got you a little gift.”

The American then proceeded to place the shirt on the floor before appearing to urinate all over it. It wasn’t long before fans of the Gunners were responded on their droves to condemn the act. @OzilThings wrote: “You’ve crossed the line with this one. Disgusting,” while @iconicvibes123 added: “But that’s a very disgusting behaviour” @DexTalksBall wrote: “I was your biggest fan of all time up until this video, proper L.” @jessykigen added: “I liked this guy until he p***** on Arsenal’s jersey… on god hope you acquire that uppercut to hell.” Plenty of fans believed that Danis had faked the online stunt by using a bottle of water as opposed to actually urinating on the shirt that appeared to be on the floor of a hotel corridor.

Despite the antagonising act, doubts continue to remain over whether Dannis will pull out of the fight at the last minute like he did when he was due to face KSI in January. Danis is still under contract with MMA outfit Bellator and it is claimed by Logan Paul that his opponent has already been forced to sacrifice more than £80,000 of his fight purse in order to be allowed to compete in the Misfits Boxing event. So worried is Paul about the prospect of Danis pulling out, that he has already lined up a replacement opponent on stand-by in the form of UFC star Mike Perry. Paul is yet to win a professional boxing match after a draw and a loss to KSI, but has also faced Floyd Mayweather Jnr.









