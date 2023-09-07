Thursday, September 7, 2023
BOXING

Dillon Danis sued by Logan Paul’s fiancee as ‘massive’ lawsuit puts fight in doubt | Boxing | Sport

“Nina Adgal has filed a massive lawsuit against me,” Danis announced on Twitter. “She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail.

“This is actually wild, but I won’t stop f*** the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking.” Danis has a reputation for backing out of fights, but this time he’s claiming that if he’s unable to compete it won’t be his decision.

Paul already warned Danis that he’d face a $100,000 fine if he backed out of fighting in October, but Agdal is looking to receive a lot more than that. According to TMZ, which obtained court documents, Agdal wants “no less” than $150,000 after suffering “humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm” due to Danis’ posts.



