Dillon Danis has raised a major concern ahead of his fight with Logan Paul, confirming there had been no pre-bout drug testing hours before they take to the ring. Danis and Paul are finally set to settle their differences in Manchester, when they take each other on the Misfits fight card headlined by KSI and Tommy Fury

If the pre-fight talk is anything to go by there is no love lost between the pair. Throughout the build-up, Danis has called on Paul to take a drug test before they get into the ring and reiterated this point on Saturday. Taking to Twitter (X), he wrote: “Still haven’t been drug tested.”

Whilst headliners KSI and Tommy Fury have been made to follow strict VADA drug testing, Danis and Paul have followed the less stringent standard tests the PGA assigns to all Misfits fighters. Danis however believes this is not enough for his rival.

“The reason USADA and VADA are so effective is that during camp they do random times,” Danis told The MMA Hour. “So you don’t know when it’s coming and that’s why it’s hard to beat those tests.