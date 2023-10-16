



Dillon Danis has quickly put the disappointment of being disqualified against Logan Paul on Saturday by challenging the YouTube star’s brother Jake Paul to another crossover boxing match instead. And the MMA fighter has gone one further by claiming he will pay £2,000 to everyone who likes his proposal post on X if Paul can successfully knock him out.

But with over 136,000 social media users having already liked the post, that would mean a payout in excess of £272m if Danis was floored by Jake Paul. In the X (formerly Twitter) message, Danis wrote: “Hey @jakepaul your brother hits like a bitch if you knock me out I’ll retire forever and give everyone who likes this 2k.” Taking advantage of one of the newer features on the social media platform, a reader decided to add some additional context. They wrote: “Dillon Danis often offers to give large sums of money to those who interact with his tweets. There is no evidence that he has ever paid a follower for liking or retweeting one of his tweets.” Danis’ decision to challenge Jake Paul to a boxing match could be considered a surprise move given his performance against Logan Paul at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday night. The Bellator fighter hardly threw a punch during the contest and kept talking and laughing throughout the six rounds.

On one occasion he tried to land a punch on Paul with an unorthodox backhand and also fell over whilst trying to land another. In the final round, he attempted to wrestle his opponent to the floor after Paul had punched him on the floor, sparking a mass brawl as representatives from both camps surged into the ring before Danis was disqualified. The MMA fighter even tried to land a shot on one of the security guards amid the chaos. The end result was a spectacle more in keeping with the world of WWE wrestling entertainment than traditional boxing – something that is sure to have horrified purists of the sport.

But having slugged it out in front of a capacity 20,000 live audience with hundreds of thousands more watching on the pay-per-view channel DAZN, it would seem that the lure of another big pay-day in the fast-growing world of crossover-boxing is too appealing to turn down for Danis. However, a post published on X just a matter of minutes before Danis’ post suggests that one person Jake Paul has no interest in facing is KSI, who lost his headline fight against Tommy Fury at the same event on a points decision. He wrote: “Nagh son…your entire goal was to show the world you are better than me. You repeated that like 690 times in the lead-up. You didn’t accomplish s*** other than prove no one should take you serious as a boxer.”









