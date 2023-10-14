



Logan Paul’s opponent Dillon Danis was spotted out partying the night before their boxing match. The 30-year-old will face the social media megastar at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK on the same card as KSI vs Tommy Fury.

There has been a bitter buildup to their fight, which included the UFC-hopeful hitting Paul with a microphone at the press conference on Thursday. But after the intense weigh-in on Friday, Danis was filmed enjoying some downtime at a cocktail bar called Cloud 32 with a group of friends. In a video posted to social media, Danis was sitting around a table conversing with his friends, with one member of the group confirming his drinks were non-alcoholic. “He was on the non-alcoholic beer”, the friend confirmed. Danis appeared very relaxed ahead of his bout with Paul, who was a doubt for the fight after Wednesday’s incident. During one of their last opportunities to have a war of words before they clash in the boxing ring, tensions flared as they came face to face.

Paul made the first move, throwing a bottle at his bottle, which left him furious. It made Danis furious and he proceeded to strike his opponent in the head with his microphone, which left the WWE star with a cut. In the aftermath of the incident, Danis took to social media platform X to post a picture of drops of blood on the floor, presumably coming from Paul after he was hit. “Play with fire get burnt p**** @LoganPaul,” he wrote as he sent a chilling message before Saturday’s bout. Paul soon erased any doubts surrounding his condition when he tweeted on Thursday afternoon: “Dillon can’t escape me. The fight is very much happening, the stakes just got higher.” During their weigh-in on Friday, Paul vowed to ‘decapitate’ Danis and he sent back a strong warning to his opponent.

In an expletive rant, Paul confirmed he was fit to fight before sending a final message to his opponent. “No concern, I’m feeling beautiful,” he said. “Dillon Danis is a coward, he’s a predator and I’m f****** him up, Ariel. I’m f****** him up tomorrow.” Paul added. “He says a lot of s***. It’s all buls***. He’s looking for any reason he can to pull out of this fight. But it’s coming Dillon, 24hrs and I’m gonna decapitate ur a**.” Paul will return to the boxing ring on Saturday for his first professional boxing match since he lost to KSI in November 2019, though he did step into the ring to face Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match in June 2021.









